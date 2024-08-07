Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Paris Olympics: Is It A Controversy Against The Indian Wrestler - Official Statement And Reactions

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification has truly sent shockwaves around India as well as across the internet, with ardent fans and supporters expressing immense heartache

Vinesh phogat disqualified 100 grams overweight paris olympics wrestling
In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris. Photo: PTI
info_icon

India’s Vinesh Phogat was disqualified just under 12 hours before the all-important women’s 50 kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 7. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Sports News)

The update has truly sent shock waves around India as well as across the internet, with ardent fans and supporters expressing immense heartache.

The disqualification meant that the Indian wrestler will go back empty-handed from the Games after being assured a medal after her sensational run. 

2024 Paris Olympics Games Vinesh Phogat in her semi-final bout. - Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Indian Wrestler Found Overweight By 100gms, Misses Out On Medal Glory

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The wrestling rules specify that any athlete who is found overweight at the time of the process will finish last in the final standings.

Among the official statements and reactions was the Indian Olympic Association

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” IOA said in a statement. 

“NO! NO! NO! Please make this a bad dream that I will wake up from and find it isn’t true,” leading industrialist Anand Mahindra wrote on X.

“Dear @PhogatVinesh, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman will fight to get better. It was inspiring. I am here for you always, sending all the universe’s positivity your way, India’s Olympic medallist and badminton ace Sindhu said. 

Vinesh Phogat’s fans expressed their support to the Indian athlete after the heartbreaking news.

Vinesh Phogat was also spotted skipping after her semi-final bout to in an attempt to shed a few grams on Tuesday, August 6.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando Off To Good Start; SL - 51/0 (11 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
  2. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  3. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  4. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Real Reason...': Oppn Seeks 'Thorough Investigation' Into Vinesh Phogat's Olympics Disqualification
  2. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  3. EC Announces Election For 12 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats On Sep 3
  4. CBI Searches 15 Locations Connected To Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Recruitment Scam
  5. What Is Waqf, Why Is Govt Amending Waqf Law, What Are Key Changes Proposed | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Express Their Shock
  2. 2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Lead The Race With 10 And 9 Nods - Check Full List Inside
  3. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  4. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  5. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
US News
  1. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  2. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  3. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  4. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  5. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
World News
  1. Southport Riots: UK Police Braces For More Far-Right Clashes; PM Starmer Assures Safety Of Minorities
  2. Nepal Helicopter Crash: 4 Dead After Air Dynasty Helicopter Crash In Nuwakot
  3. Thailand: Court Dissolves Progressive Move Forward Party, Which Won Election But Failed To Take Power
  4. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  5. Turkey To Back South Africa's Genocide Claims Against Israel At World Court
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Manika Batra Loses 2nd Match As India Trail 0-2 Against Germany In Women's TT QFs
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando Off To Good Start; SL - 51/0 (11 Overs)
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign