Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Paris Olympics: Is It A Controversy Against The Indian Wrestler - Official Statement And Reactions

India’s Vinesh Phogat was disqualified just under 12 hours before the all-important women’s 50 kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 7. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Sports News)
The update has truly sent shock waves around India as well as across the internet, with ardent fans and supporters expressing immense heartache.
The disqualification meant that the Indian wrestler will go back empty-handed from the Games after being assured a medal after her sensational run.
The wrestling rules specify that any athlete who is found overweight at the time of the process will finish last in the final standings.
Among the official statements and reactions was the Indian Olympic Association
“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” IOA said in a statement.
“NO! NO! NO! Please make this a bad dream that I will wake up from and find it isn’t true,” leading industrialist Anand Mahindra wrote on X.
“Dear @PhogatVinesh, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman will fight to get better. It was inspiring. I am here for you always, sending all the universe’s positivity your way, India’s Olympic medallist and badminton ace Sindhu said.
Vinesh Phogat’s fans expressed their support to the Indian athlete after the heartbreaking news.
Vinesh Phogat was also spotted skipping after her semi-final bout to in an attempt to shed a few grams on Tuesday, August 6.