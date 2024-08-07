Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: All You Need To Know About Medal Distribution In Women's 50Kg Wrestling Event

International rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings

Vinesh Phogat, Wrestling, 2024 Paris Olympics, X Photo
Vinesh Phogat during her bout at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X/sagarcasm
In what comes as a shocking reversal of fortunes, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday, August 7 from the ongoing Paris Olympics after being found overweight of 100gms ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

On Tuesday, Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat (right) in her bout. - Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament

BY Outlook Sports Desk

So Who Wins Gold, Silver And Bronze?

As per the wrestling competition rules at the Paris Olympics, if a finalist is disqualified, he/she does not stand a chance to win a silver and the gold medal goes to the other finalist.

The bronze medals will be decided via two separate bouts that sees the losing semi-finalist taking on a wrestler who progressed through the repechage rounds.

Phogat was scheduled to take on American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final. Hildebrandt will now fight Yusneylis Guzman, who lost the the Indian in the semi-final, for the gold medal. Yui Susaki of Japan and Oksana Livach of Ukraine will compete for bronze.

