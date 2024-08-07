Paris Olympics: Five Athletes Who Were Disqualified For Being Overweight During Weigh-In Process

The Olympic Games, after its inception in 1896, has had some sensational stories over the years. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Sports News)
However, the other side of the coin has witnessed some shocking, heartbreaking ones when athletes have been taken away success in their crowning moment.
Let us have a look at some of the athletes who have been disqualified from 2024 Paris Olympic Games for being overweight during the weigh-in process.
1. Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat was disqualified and had to miss out out on an Olympic gold medal bout as well as a medal after failing the weigh-in for the women’s 50kg freestyle final event on Wednesday, August 7.
Vinesh was just about 100 grams over the limit of 50 kg and had to face disqualification.
2. Emanuela Liuzzi
In another incident that took place, Italy’s Emanuela Liuzzi was forced to forfeit from the competition’s preliminary bout being found overweight.
The 24-year-old had arrived in Paris not long ago, after securing an Olympic ticket about ten days ago following the withdrawal of North Korea’s Kim Sonhyang and was scheduled for a debut in her 50 kg freestyle wrestling category.
3. Messaoud Redouane Dris
Just like in freestyle wrestling, the weigh-in process is also conducted in Judo. Algeria’s Messaoud Redouane was scheduled to face Israel’s Tohur Butbul at the Paris Olympic but was disqualified before the bout on July 29, according to the information by the International Judo Federation.
The statement that was released said that Dris was disqualified during the weigh-in for being 400 grams overweight.
Other instances at the Games in Paris
4. Batyrbek Tsakulov from Slovakia - Men's Freestyle 65kg
5. Danila Semenov from Russia - Men's Light Heavyweight 80-92kg