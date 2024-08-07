Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament

Just as the news of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight by 100gms broke, Indian Prime Minister Narendra took to X, asking the wrestler to not lose hope and come back stronger. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister posted on X.
As per sources, PM Modi has spoken to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha and south 'options' for the country and Vinesh in general.
The PM has asked the IOA chief to explore all options and even urged PT Usha to register a 'strong' protest over Vinesh's disqualification.
Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.
It is learnt that Vinesh skipped food intake, exercised and stayed up whole night so that she meets the weight category. Reportedly, the Indian officials asked the Olympic committee for more time but it was all in vain.
Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya To Speak In The Parliament
Indian Sports Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will be speaking on the Vinesh Phogat disqualification issue in the parliament on Wednesday, August 7.