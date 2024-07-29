Basketball At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Anthony Davis Unsurprised By Kevin Durant's Starring Role In Team USA Win

Anthony Davis says Team USA "expect nothing less" after Kevin Durant starred on his return from injury in a 110-84 win against Serbia at the Olympic Games. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Durant did not play any of the pre-Olympic warm-up games due to a calf injury and was only cleared to play for the USA an hour before their opener started.
However, he made a huge impact in just 17 minutes, nailing his first eight shots, including five 3-pointers, as he scored 23 points.
After being touch-and-go for the tournament, with coach Steve Kerr reluctant to rush him back too early, Davis says the team knew he would be ready when called upon.
"We expect nothing less," he said. "We know what he can do when the ball is in his hand, and he got hot. It was fun to watch his first time, second time, 12th.
"To see and be a fan and actually get a chance to cheer for him instead of rooting against [him] with his scoring ability – man, it was fun to watch."
Durant was not the only one in fine form, as LeBron James marked his Olympic comeback with a standout performance, getting 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as he provided a spark.
James and Durant also became the first USA team-mates to both score over 20 points in an Olympic opener.
The 39-year-old, playing his first contest at the Games since 2012, when he won his second consecutive gold medal, was full of praise for Durant and the team as the USA chase a sixth title in a row.
"I mean [Durant] is just an out-of-this-world talent," he said after the game. "That's the best game we played so far.
"[I'll do] Whatever it takes [to win]. It's going to be somebody different every day. And we have that type of firepower."
Next up for Team USA in Group C is South Sudan, who made history in their Olympic debut earlier on Sunday.
Their basketball federation was only formed in 2011, and they beat Puerto Rico 90-79 for their first win at the Games.