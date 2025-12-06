NBA 2025-26 Wrap: Thunder Beat Mavericks; Rockets, Nuggets Register Victories

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a play during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center on December 5, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a play during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center on December 5, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.