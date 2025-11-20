Oklahoma City Thunder 113-99 Sacramento Kings, NBA 2025-26: Gilgeous-alexander Scores 33 Points As OKC Win 7th Straight

Nique Clifford #5 of the Sacramento Kings, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and guard Ajay Mitchell #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder go after a rebound during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center on November 19, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Nique Clifford #5 of the Sacramento Kings, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and guard Ajay Mitchell #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder go after a rebound during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center on November 19, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.