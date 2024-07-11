Other Sports

Barack Obama's Handshake With Steph Curry, LeBron James Gives Fans Key & Peele Skit Vibes: Watch

Obama who took part in the send-off ceremony for the US basketball team seemed to enact the popular skit. The event also celebrated 50 years of USA Basketball

barack obama, basketball, nba, ap photo
Former U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he leaves an exhibition basketball game between the United States and the Canada Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Steve Marcus
info_icon

Former United States President Barack Obama's surprise visit to the national men's basketball team ahead of the Paris Olympics went viral after social media users pointed out that his greetings resembled the hilarious Key & Peele Skit. (More Sports News)

The iconic Key & Peele skit from 2014 showcased Jordan Peele, as Obama, greeting a line of onlookers. Peele, playing Obama, formally shook hands with the white fans but delightfully hugged black fans, engaging in various kinds of friendly handshakes with them. The clip is a huge meme material even now.

In the now-viral video, the former president is seen embracing NBA stars Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis and casually shaking their hands.

Obama greeted the players and then walked over to the coaching staff, shaking hands formally and firmly, much like the Obama character did with the non-black viewers in the iconic skit.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry celebrate the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship. - null
NBA: Curry Says Warriors Built Last Great Dynasty After Thompson Exit

BY Stats Perform

Many people on the social media immediately brought up how similar Obama's real clip was to the skit.

Obama also gave a 10-minute speech where he backed the US basketball team to bring a gold from the Paris Olympics and called himself the "Hooper-in-Chief".

'It is true I am the Hooper-in-Chief,' he said to open his address. "I just want to come here to help sent off the soon-to-be gold medal winners. We invented this game and I don't like it when we don't win."

“I’m pretty confident that they’re going to be bringing back the gold and representing us the way we should be represented around the world," Obama said.

USA basketball team begins its Paris Olympics campgain with a group stage game against Serbia on the 28th. They will then face South Sudan on the 31st and Puerto Rico on the 3rd of August.

