Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: Check CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clashed for the second time in five days, this time at Chepauk in Chennai on April 24. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Despite some beautiful shots from skipper Gaikwad, CSK could not take off in the first six overs scoring just 49 runs in powerplay and losing wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (1) and Daryl Mitchell (11).
Another promotion for Ravindra Jadeja did not bring any change in the run rate as the allrounder played slowly. Jadeja got out in the 12th over scoring just 16 runs in 19 balls.
Despite runs not coming from the other end, Gaikwad continued batting like a dream and brought up his fifty.
Dube hit seven sixes in another quickfire innings of 67 off just 29 balls before getting out on the fourth ball of the last over. Meanwhile, Gaikwad had got to his second IPL century.
MS Dhoni faced the last ball of the innings and smashed a four to take CSK to 210/4. Gaikwad finished unbeaten on 108. CSK had finished on a high scoring 91 runs in the last six overs courtesy Dube and Gaikwad partnership.
In reply, Quinton de Kock was out played on to his wickets on the very third ball of the chase.
Things were looking going out of hands when the Impact Substitute for LSG, Devdutt Padikkal looked like he got stuck in the crease. In a chase of 211, the Karnataka batter faced 19 balls and contributed just 13 runs. That would have killed the chase but for the efforts of one man.
An out of form Marcus Stoinis got a promotion and was batting on 3 on Tuesday. He kept LSG in hunt hitting boundaries regularly but he needed some support and he found that from Nicholas Pooran.
The duo put up a 70-run stand off just 33 balls but LSG still needed quick runs.
In last three overs, LSG needed 47 but they needed just 15 balls to get to the target largely due to Stonis' assault and little assistance from Deepak Hooda.
Stoinis finished with an unbeaten 124 off 63 balls to grab the player of the match award.
LSG 213/4 in 19.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 124* off 63, Nicholas Pooran 34 off 15 Matheesha Pathirana 35/2) beat CSK 210/4 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 108* off 60, Shivam Dube 66 off 27, Matt Henry 28/1) by 6 wickets