RCB Vs SRH Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Check Out The Likely Playing XIs Of Both Teams For Today's Match

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check out the best possible playing XIs of both teams for the first match in the absence of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins

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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli, left, and Phil Salt, right, during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Pat Cummins (SRH) will miss the initial phase of IPL 2026

  • Ishan Kishan will lead SRH in Pat Cummins absence

  • This will be the first match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after the tragic stampede happened last year during RCB's victory celebration

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Both teams will enter the 19th edition of the best cricketing league in the world with a power-packed batting line-up and an intention to breach the much-anticipated 300-run mark on a batting haven like the Chinnaswamy. However, it's the bowling department, where the think tanks of both teams have a look at.

Both teams will be without the services of their marquee pacers - Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Pat Cummins (SRH). So, it won't be wrong to say that today's contest will be the battle of batters.

On the opening front, both teams are almost equally matched. While RCB has the successful pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli in their ranks, SRH boasts of left-handed dynamos in the form of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

In the middle-order, there's also no dearth of explosiveness as RCB possess Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, and Tim David, while SRH will counter them with the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

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Amid the batting frenzy, it's the frail bowling line-up of both teams that is the worrying factor. In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, RCB will be relying on Romario Shephard, Rasikh Salam Dar, and untested Mangesh Yadav.

On the other hand, SRH will rely heavily on the shoulders of Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, and Brydon Carse to handle the bowling front. Given the options at hand, let's us try to decipher, what the best possible playing XI for both teams in today's match could be:

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, RM Patidar (C), JM Sharma (wk), Tim David, KH Pandya, Romario Shepherd, B Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: H Klaasen, Ishan Kishan (C), A Verma, TM Head, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, LS Livingstone, HV Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, BA Carse, Shivam Mavi

Q

Who will SRH play as a bowler in place of Pat Cummins?

A

SRH could include Brydon Carse into the playing XI in place of injured Pat Cummins.

Q

Could 300-run mark be breached in the match between RCB and SRH?

A

Given the explosive batting and thin bowling of both sides, along with flat track and small boundary dimensions, there is a possibility of the 300-run mark being breached.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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