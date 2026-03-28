RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?

Defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28, 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli is all set to feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026

  • Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL history with 8,661 runs in 267 matches at an average of 39.54

  • Virat smashed 657 runs in 15 matches last year at an average of 57.75

Finally, the day is here as we wake up to the day of the Indian Premier League opener, and what better start to the tournament can it be as we witness the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, take on the power-packed batting line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 28.

While the opening match of a new IPL season is in itself an eye-candy occasion, what makes it even more special is that we'll witness Indian legend Virat Kohli in live action after more than two months, at his den in Bengaluru, in front of a roaring crowd.

Virat Kohli, who now only plays ODI cricket for India is a rare sight nowadays on the field as only limited numbers of One Day matches take place in international cricket but his fans are for a treat for the next two months as they'll see their favourite cricketer in action for RCB for atleast 14 matches (if fitness permits).

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SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow. - AP
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RCB, who broke their 18-year old curse last year by lifting their maiden IPL trophy will enter this season as the defending champions - a feel which every fan of this popular franchise was waiting to witness. Check out their head-to-head record against SRH and pitch and weather report for the season opener.

Virat Kohli's Record Against SRH

Virat Kohli has an impressive record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He has played against the opposition and has scored 805 runs against them at an average of 36.59, including five fifties and a hundred. On top of that, he has gotten these runs at a strike rate of 141.97 and has hit 83 fours and 29 sixes against them.

If we talk about his IPL record at Chinnaswamy Stadium against SRH, then he has smashed 333 runs in 8 matches played so far at an average of 47.57 with three half-centuries.

Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history with 8,661 runs across 267 matches. He has blasted 63 fifties and 8 centuries in the league at an healthy average of 39.54 which speaks volume about his pedigree with the bat.

Q

When did Virat Kohli played his last cricket match before IPL 2026?

A

Virat Kohli last featured against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI on January 18, 2026, where he smashed a century in a

Q

What is Virat Kohli's record against SRH in IPL?

A

Virat Kohli has scored 333 runs in 8 matches played so far at an average of 47.57 including three half-centuries.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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