RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?

Summary of this article
Virat Kohli is all set to feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL history with 8,661 runs in 267 matches at an average of 39.54
Virat smashed 657 runs in 15 matches last year at an average of 57.75
Finally, the day is here as we wake up to the day of the Indian Premier League opener, and what better start to the tournament can it be as we witness the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, take on the power-packed batting line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 28.
While the opening match of a new IPL season is in itself an eye-candy occasion, what makes it even more special is that we'll witness Indian legend Virat Kohli in live action after more than two months, at his den in Bengaluru, in front of a roaring crowd.
Virat Kohli, who now only plays ODI cricket for India is a rare sight nowadays on the field as only limited numbers of One Day matches take place in international cricket but his fans are for a treat for the next two months as they'll see their favourite cricketer in action for RCB for atleast 14 matches (if fitness permits).
RCB, who broke their 18-year old curse last year by lifting their maiden IPL trophy will enter this season as the defending champions - a feel which every fan of this popular franchise was waiting to witness. Check out their head-to-head record against SRH and pitch and weather report for the season opener.
Virat Kohli's Record Against SRH
Virat Kohli has an impressive record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He has played against the opposition and has scored 805 runs against them at an average of 36.59, including five fifties and a hundred. On top of that, he has gotten these runs at a strike rate of 141.97 and has hit 83 fours and 29 sixes against them.
If we talk about his IPL record at Chinnaswamy Stadium against SRH, then he has smashed 333 runs in 8 matches played so far at an average of 47.57 with three half-centuries.
Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history with 8,661 runs across 267 matches. He has blasted 63 fifties and 8 centuries in the league at an healthy average of 39.54 which speaks volume about his pedigree with the bat.
When did Virat Kohli played his last cricket match before IPL 2026?
Virat Kohli last featured against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI on January 18, 2026, where he smashed a century in a
What is Virat Kohli's record against SRH in IPL?
Virat Kohli has scored 333 runs in 8 matches played so far at an average of 47.57 including three half-centuries.