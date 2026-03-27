Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 Match 1: M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: RCB via PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: RCB via PTI