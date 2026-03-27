Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 Match 1: M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

In 2024, when SRH finished as runners-up for the 2nd time in the IPL, Head and Abhishek broke multiple records, registered four 50+ partnerships in the powerplay and also smashed the fastest team 100 off just 30 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants. Expect something similar today when they visit the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to take on the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: RCB via PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Reigning IPL champions RCB welcome SRH in the 2026 season opener

  • All eyes on former India captain Virat Kohli's return

  • Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will remain a clear threat

  • Get the full pitch report and weather forecast for today's match

The day is finally here. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who enter as the reigning champions for the very first time, are set to lock horns with butter South Indian rivals - the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League opener today (March 27) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While all eyes are naturally expected to be on the return of former India captain Virat Kohli, the anticipation is more or less equal for the explosive Hyderabad batters Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Over the last two seasons, Head and Abhishek's duo has become a problem for every other team because of their exceptional power hitting ability.

In 2024, when SRH finished as runners-up for the 2nd time in the IPL, Head and Abhishek broke multiple records, registered four 50+ partnerships in the powerplay and also smashed the fastest team 100 off just 30 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Last season when the Sunrisers faced RCB, before the latter team went to lift their maiden IPL title, the Orange Army had smashed 231 runs in the 1st innings, thanks to Head-Abhishek's blistering start and Ishan Kishan excellent 94 off just 48.

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Bengaluru were then bowled out for 189, but that didn't affect their title charge as the Rajat Patidar-led side later went on to clinch their maiden IPL trophy, beating the Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the finale.

SRH do remain a clear threat, especially after their decent activity during the mini auction last year, but no one can count RCB out either.

With the additions of Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy and Jordan Cox in a team that already has Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tim David and Romario Shepherd among others, RCB are surely hoping to go for back-to-back titles.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy surface remains a batting paradise, thanks to its flat, bouncy and lightning-fast outfield. The short boundaries offers little margin for error for bowlers.

Expect a high-scoring encounter with an average first-innings score of 190+. Chasing is the preferred strategy due to the significant dew factor expected in the 2nd innings.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Weather conditions for the 7:30 PM IST start look ideal for cricket. Clear skies are expected with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 28°C during match hours.

Humidity will be moderate at around 60%, but the rain threat is negligible (less than 5%). A full 40-over contest is almost certain, ensuring an uninterrupted start to the 19th IPL edition.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Satwik Deswal, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh

SRH: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

Q

When and where is the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match?

A

The match is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026. It will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The toss is expected at 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball being bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Who are the key players to watch in this match?

A

For RCB: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who remains the backbone of the batting order, and Phil Salt, who was their standout performer during the 2025 campaign.

For SRH: Ishan Kishan is the man in form following his heroics against RCB last year. Additionally, the dangerous duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will remain a clear threat.

Q

Where can I watch the match live?

A

In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network on television. For digital viewers, the game will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Q

Who are the captains of RCB and SRH?

A

Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan will lead RCB and SRH respectively.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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