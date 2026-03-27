RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For

Summary of this article
IPL 2026 begins with a clash between RCB and SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Virat Kohli's return highly anticipated among Indian cricket fans
RCB favoured to win this match by Google's predictor
The day is finally here. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who enter as the reigning champions for the very first time, are set to lock horns with butter South Indian rivals - the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League opener today (March 27) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
While all eyes are naturally expected to be on the return of former India captain Virat Kohli, the anticipation is more or less equal for the explosive Hyderabad batters Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.
Over the last two seasons, Head and Abhishek's duo has become a problem for every other team because of their exceptional power hitting ability.
This threat is further amplified by the lethal form of Ishan Kishan, whose aggressive stroke-play has made this top order arguably the most dangerous in the tournament.
In 2024, when SRH finished as runners-up for the 2nd time in the IPL, Head and Abhishek broke multiple records, registered four 50+ partnerships in the powerplay and also smashed the fastest team 100 off just 30 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants.
Last season when the Sunrisers faced RCB, before the latter team went to lift their maiden IPL title, the Orange Army had smashed 231 runs in the 1st innings, thanks to Head-Abhishek's blistering start and Ishan Kishan excellent 94 off just 48.
Bengaluru were then bowled out for 189, but that didn't affect their title charge as the Rajat Patidar-led side later went on to clinch their maiden IPL trophy, beating the Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the finale.
SRH do remain a clear threat, especially after their decent activity during the mini auction last year, but no one can count RCB out either.
With the additions of Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy and Jordan Cox in a team that already has Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tim David and Romario Shepherd among others, RCB are surely hoping to go for back-to-back titles.
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Prediction
Despite the fact that it is going to be an even battle at the batting friendly M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Google predictor suggests the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has 54% chances of win with the Sunrisers having only 46% chances of victory in the season opener tomorrow (Saturday).
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Players To Watch Out For
Batters
Virat Kohli (RCB) in last 10 matches: 471 runs, 58.88 average and 144.47 strike rate
Phil salt (RCB) in last 8 matches: 260 runs, 37.14 average and 173.33 strike rate
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) in last 10 matches: 406 runs, 45.11 average and 200 strike rate
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) in last 10 matches: 362 runs, 51.71 average and 171.56 strike rate
Bowlers
Josh Hazlewood (RCB) in last 10 matches: 14 wickets and 8.86 economy rate
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (RCB) in last 10 matches: 12 wickets and 9.89 economy rate
Pat Cummins (SRH) in last 10 matches: 13 wickets and 7.91 economy rate
Eshan Malinga (SRH) in last 7 matches: 13 wickets and 8.93 economy rate
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Squads
RCB: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Satwik Deswal, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh
SRH: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra