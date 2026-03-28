RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update And Playing XIs

Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan at the toss ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: IPL/X

Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan at the toss ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: IPL/X