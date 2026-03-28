RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Aniket Verma Makes Mark With Late Cameo, Propels SunRisers Past 200

Summary of this article
Phil Salt's sensational catches sent back Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan
Aniket Verma smashed four sixes and three fours in his 18-ball 43
SunRisers Hyderabad set Royal Challengers Bengaluru a 202-run target in IPL 2026 opener
A finish with a flourish, thanks to Aniket Verma's onslaught, helped SunRisers Hyderabad set a 202-run target for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2026 opener at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (March 28, 2026).
Asked to bat first, SRH's innings was marked by the ebb and flow of modern-day cricket, best defined by T20.
The top order, featuring the famed Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma opening pair, struggled, and they lost three wickets for 29 runs in five overs.
However, the arrival of skipper Ishan Kishan and his fourth-wicket stand with Heinrich Klaasen, 97 in 53, seemed to have shifted the momentum. But Phil Salt's sensational catches to dismiss the SRH duo once again put the hosts on top.
Then entered Aniket Verma.
The 24-year-old from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh produced a career-defining knock. Laced with four sixes and three fours, the right-hander hit 43 off 18.
"I'm happy that the team total crossed 200, and hopefully we can defend it," Verma told official broadcasters at innings break. "From the very first shot, I had a feeling that today might be my day."
Picked by SRH at the IPL 2025 mega auction, the youngster played 14 matches last season and hit a career-best 74 off 41, with six sixes.
How many runs did Aniket Verma score in first match of IPL 2026?
Aniket Verma scored 43 runs off just 18 balls in the IPL 2026 opener.
Who took Aniket Verma's catch in RCB vs SRH match?
Virat Kohli took the catch to dismiss Aniket Verma in the RCB vs SRH match.
When is the second match of IPL 2026?
The second match of IPL 2026, between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29 at 7:30pm IST.