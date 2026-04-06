RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

Tim David and Rajat Patidar together clattered 14 sixes, and Devdutt Padikkal hit a 29-ball fifty to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the highest-ever total against Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League history

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match report IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and batting partner Tim David run between the wickets during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK won toss, opted to bowl first against RCB in match 11 of IPL 2026

  • Bengaluru franchise posted record 250-run total

  • Super Kings bowled out for 207 runs in response

A six-hitting clinic from Tim David and captain Rajat Patidar, followed by some disciplined bowling earned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) a handsome 43-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 11 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (April 5).

David (70 not out off 25 balls) and Patidar (48 not out off 19 balls) together clobbered 14 maximums, while Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 29 balls) was not far behind as RCB posted a 250-run total: the highest ever against CSK in the league's 18-plus-year history. The hosts then dismissed the five-time champions for 207 in 19.4 overs, subjecting them to their third consecutive loss of the season.

ALSO READ: RCB Vs CSK Highlights

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41) picked up three wickets, while Impact Substitute Suyash Sharma conceded just 21 runs off his four overs, claiming the wicket of Jamie Overton. Sanju Samson continued to misfire for his new franchise, and once he walked back to the dugout following skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre with just 30 runs on the board, CSK’s chase was never on.

Mhatre’s scalp gave veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar his 200th IPL wicket, and he became the second bowler to achieve the feat after leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. Sarfaraz Khan offered resistance with a 25-ball 50 but the target was way beyond his side by then.

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Earlier, Padikkal kick-started the mayhem, being part of two fifty-plus partnerships — a 56 (off 37 balls) with Phil Salt (46) for the second wicket and 58 (21 balls) for the third wicket with Patidar. They were important stands for RCB on a Chinnaswamy pitch with a touch of tackiness after CSK invited them to bat first.

The southpaw brought up his second straight half-century in IPL 2026 with a single off Matt Henry. But he could not stay much longer in the middle as an attempt to reverse scoop Jamie Overton left his stumps in a mess.

The home team stood at 153 for 3 after 15 overs, and they smashed 97 more runs in the final five overs. Patidar and David were ruthless during their fourth wicket alliance, as the ball flew to all corners of the stadium and they added an undefeated 99 runs off just 36 balls.

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams went with unchanged playing XIs. Captain Gaikwad, speaking at the toss offered an update on the legendary MS Dhoni's fitness. He said that "MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it takes time, if he's ready to play, it'll be soon."

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy

Q

How many sixes did RCB hit against CSK in match 11 of IPL 2026?

A

RCB smashed 19 sixes against CSK in match 11 of IPL 2026.

Q

Who top-scored for RCB against CSK?

A

Tim David top-scored for RCB against CSK with an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls.

Q

What is RCB's highest ever IPL total?

A

RCB's highest total in IPL is 263 for 5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013.

Q

Who is the only bowler with more wickets than Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL history?

A

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, with 224 scalps, is the only bowler with more wickets than Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL history.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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