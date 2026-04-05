Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

Summary of this article
Bhuvneshwar Kumar reached 200-wicket milestone in the IPL
He achieved the feat by dismissing Ayush Mhatre
Bhuvneshwar is only the second bowler to achieve the feat
In a high-voltage clash between the league’s heavyweights, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar carved his name into the record books. During the RCB vs CSK match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5, 2026, the Swing King claimed his 200th IPL wicket, becoming the first fast bowler in the history of the tournament to reach the double-century mark.
The historic scalp came during the second innings as Bhuvneshwar led the RCB attack in defense of a massive 250-run total. He dismissed Ayush Mhatre to get to the much-awaited milestone.
Anticipating that Mhatre will swing his bat to keep up with the asking rate, Bhuvneshwar bowled hard length outside off which climbed onto the right-hander.
Mhatre was in no position on the pull and while executing his shot, he got badly cramped up. The ball hit high on the bat and lobbed to mid-off where Rajat Patidar completed a dolly catch.
Reaching the milestone in his 192nd match, Bhuvneshwar joined an elite bracket that previously only included spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - IPL Legacy
The legacy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Indian Premier League is defined by a rare combination of technical mastery and unflinching composure. Often referred to as the Swing King, Bhuvneshwar has spent over a decade proving that in a league dominated by raw pace and power-hitting, precision and intelligence remain the ultimate weapons.
While he is most closely associated with the rise of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar has been a vital asset for every team he has represented including Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bhuvneshwar has been part of Pune Warriors India as well.
Bhuvneshwar’s impact can be most visible in the powerplay, where his ability to move the ball both ways has troubled the world's best openers for years. He remains the only bowler in IPL history to win back-to-back Purple Caps (2016 and 2017), a feat that underscored his absolute peak as a wicket-taking force.
Beyond the wickets, his legacy is tied to his discipline and accuracy. He currently holds the record for the most dot balls bowled in the history of the league.
Who was Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 200th IPL wicket?
The historic 200th wicket was Ayush Mhatre.
Which teams has Bhuvneshwar Kumar played for in his IPL career?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar played for Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
What major IPL records does Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently hold?
First Pacer to 200 Wickets, Back-to-Back Purple Caps, highest dot balls are the three records in possession of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.