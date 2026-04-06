RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Pummel Super Kings With Towering 250-Run Total - Stats Check

Records Broken, Threatened

In the process, RCB notched up their highest ever total against CSK and their third highest overall in the league. The Bengaluru-based franchise clattered 19 sixes, which is the third most by them in an IPL innings, and the most for any team against CSK, overtaking 17 each by Kolkata Knight Riders (in Chennai during IPL 2018) and Rajasthan Royals (in Sharjah during IPL 2020).