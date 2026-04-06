RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Pummel Super Kings With Towering 250-Run Total - Stats Check

Summary of this article
RCB notched up their highest ever total against CSK
Bengaluru-based franchise hit 19 sixes in innings, their third most in IPL history
Bhuvneshwar Kumar followed it up with his 200th IPL wicket
Destructive knocks from Tim David, captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a towering 250-run total against Chennai Super Kings in match 11 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (April 5). The hosts' innings was one for the record books, with several milestones surpassed or threatened along the way.
David (70 not out off 25 balls) and Padikkal (50 off 29 balls) gave a sound hammering to the hapless CSK bowlers in an outrageous display of power-hitting. Patidar was not far behind, cracking an unbeaten 48 off 19 balls.
Padikkal commenced the carnage, stitching two crucial partnerships — a 56 (off 37 balls) with Phil Salt (46) for the second wicket and 58 (21 balls) for the third wicket with Patidar. They were important stands for RCB on a Chinnaswamy pitch with a touch of tackiness after CSK invited them to bat first.
Devdutt brought up his second consecutive fifty in IPL 2026 through a single off Matt Henry. But he could not stay longer in the middle as an attempt to reverse scoop Jamie Overton left his stumps in a mess.
RCB were at 153 for 3 after 15 overs, and they added 97 more runs in the last five overs. Patidar and David were brutal during their fourth wicket association, as the ball flew to all corners of Chinnaswamy and they added 99 runs (36 balls) for the unbroken fourth wicket.
Records Broken, Threatened
In the process, RCB notched up their highest ever total against CSK and their third highest overall in the league. The Bengaluru-based franchise clattered 19 sixes, which is the third most by them in an IPL innings, and the most for any team against CSK, overtaking 17 each by Kolkata Knight Riders (in Chennai during IPL 2018) and Rajasthan Royals (in Sharjah during IPL 2020).
Further, ESPNcricinfo's live blog stated that across all men's T20s where ball-by-ball data is available, only two batters have scored 70-plus runs without facing a ball in the first 14 overs. The first instance was a 71-run knock by Daniel Sams in a 2022 T20 Blast game (from 14.4 overs), and the second was achieved in Sunday's match by Tim David (from 14.2).
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
How many sixes did RCB hit against CSK in match 11 of IPL 2026?
RCB smashed 19 sixes against CSK in match 11 of IPL 2026.
Who top-scored for RCB against CSK?
Tim David top-scored for RCB against CSK with an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls.
What is RCB's highest ever IPL total?
RCB's highest total in IPL is 263 for 5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013.