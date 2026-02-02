IPL Dispatch: Captains' Meeting Becomes All-Indian Affair; Dhoni's Viral Six Gives CSK Bowler Grief

Indian Premier League team captains (from left) Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals), Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad, interim) and Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) interact in Mumbai ahead of the meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Photo: X/Indian Premier League

Indian Premier League team captains (from left) Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals), Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad, interim) and Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) interact in Mumbai ahead of the meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Photo: X/Indian Premier League