IPL 2026 Captains Meet: Impact Player Rule To Stay, Ball Change Discussed – Report

"I don’t like this rule as I am an all-rounder myself. Earlier we used to pick all-rounders for this role (batting and bowling). Now the team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder? Being an all-rounder myself I don’t like it but at the same time rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally I don’t like it,” said Axar on Monday in his opening media interaction ahead of IPL 2026.