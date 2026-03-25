IPL 2026 Captains Meet: Impact Player Rule To Stay, Ball Change Discussed – Report

IPL 2026 captains meet in Mumbai focuses on Impact Player rule, dew-related ball change, and new training guidelines as BCCI finalises key playing conditions

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IPL 2026 Captains Meet: Impact Player Rule To Stay, Ball Change Discussed – Report
IPL 2026 Captains Meet: Impact Player Rule To Stay, Ball Change Discussed – Report Photo: X/IPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Impact Player rule retained despite concerns raised by several captains

  • One-time ball change after 10 overs in second innings continues for dew

  • No practice allowed on match days under stricter training guidelines

Just days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 gets underway, the captains and BCCI officials sat down in Mumbai on March 25 for what is usually a routine pre-season meeting.

But this time, a few talking points made sure it wasn’t just a formality. With teams already deep into planning, clarity around rules like the Impact Player and ball changes was always going to be important.

The meeting, attended by all 10 captains, focused on ironing out playing conditions and making sure everyone is on the same page before the season begins. Interestingly, this year’s meeting featured an all-Indian set of captains, adding a slightly different dynamic to the discussions.

The biggest debate, as expected, was around the Impact Player rule. It stays for IPL 2026, and more importantly, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. The BCCI has already extended it till 2027, even though a majority of captains reportedly shared their concerns about how it’s affecting team balance.

"Majority of the captains gave their inputs on the Impact Player rule and expressed their reservations even though the BCCI has extended the rule till 2027. They were told it can only be reviewed after the 2027 edition and not before that," an IPL source told PTI.

Earlier this week, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel joined the likes of Rohit Sharma in criticising the Impact Player rule.

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"I don’t like this rule as I am an all-rounder myself. Earlier we used to pick all-rounders for this role (batting and bowling). Now the team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder? Being an all-rounder myself I don’t like it but at the same time rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally I don’t like it,” said Axar on Monday in his opening media interaction ahead of IPL 2026.

Dew rule, ball change and training clarity

Another key point was the dew factor, something teams have been dealing with for years. The current rule allowing a ball change after the 10th over of the second innings remains in place, aimed at helping bowlers manage wet conditions.

"Ball change after 10 overs of first innings was proposed but it did not gain a lot of traction. There is heavy dew usually in the second innings and the current rule stands," said the source.

There was a suggestion from one of the captains to allow a similar ball change in the first innings as well, but that didn’t really find support. The logic from the officials was simple, dew mostly affects the second innings, so there’s no need to tweak the rule further.

Also Check: See The Pictures From IPL 2026 Captains Meet

Away from gameplay, teams also sought clarity on new training guidelines. One of the key rules is that no practice sessions will be allowed on match days. Also, if a team finishes practice early, the opposition won’t be allowed to use that same pitch slot.

There were also reminders around over-rate penalties, bat size checks, and general code of conduct, nothing dramatic, but important enough to avoid confusion once the tournament starts.

Q

When is IPL 2026 starting?

A

IPL 2020 starts on March 28.

Q

Will the Impact Player rule continue in IPL 2026?

A

Yes, the rule remains in place and is expected to continue for the current cycle.

Q

Is there any change to the ball change rule for dew?

A

No major change; teams can still opt for a one-time ball change after the 10th over in the second innings.

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