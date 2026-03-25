New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: Blackcaps Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

With the series currently locked at 2-2, this winner-takes-all encounter promises high drama. New Zealand will rely on the experience of senior figures like Devon Conway and the express pace of Lockie Ferguson to defend their home turf

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New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: Blackcaps Bowl First
New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, 5th T20I: NZ To Bowl First Photo: X@BLACKCAPS
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand welcome South Africa for the final time in the 5th T20I

  • The series is locked at 2-2

  • Blackcaps won the toss and opted to bowl first

The stage is set for a much anticipated series decider as New Zealand and South Africa clash in the series deciding 5th and final T20I at the Hagley Oval.

With the series currently locked at 2-2, this winner-takes-all encounter promises high drama. New Zealand will rely on the experience of senior figures like Devon Conway and the express pace of Lockie Ferguson to defend their home turf.

However, South Africa arrives with significant momentum following a clinical victory in the fourth match, where Connor Esterhuizen’s batting and Keshav Maharaj’s disciplined spin proved to be the difference.

The Hagley Oval pitch traditionally offers a balanced contest, providing early assistance for seamers while rewarding batters who settle in.

The Proteas are chasing a rare away series win in New Zealand, while the Black Caps aim to maintain their domestic dominance. Every run and wicket will be crucial in determining who walks away with the trophy today.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: Toss Update

New Zealand won the toss and asked South Africa to bat first.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa XI: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman

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New Zealand XI: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch?

The match can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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