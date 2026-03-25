New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: De Zorzi Departs Cheaply; Bright Start From Kiwis | SA 28/1

South Africa cricketers in action against New Zealand in the T20I series 2026. ProteasMenCSA/X

Good Morning Cricket fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the series concluding 5th and deciding T20I between New Zealand and South Africa at the scenic Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With the series perfectly poised at 2-2, today’s winner takes all. New Zealand will look to bounce back after a tough loss in the 4th T20, leaning on the consistency of Devon Conway and the raw pace of Lockie Ferguson. However, the Proteas arrive with massive momentum following Connor Esterhuizen’s clinical batting display and Keshav Maharaj’s suffocating spin in their previous outing. Will the Black Caps defend their home turf, or can South Africa clinch a historic away series victory? An exciting battle is coming up shortly, so stay tuned for the live scores and updates.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Mar 2026, 12:04:01 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: SA 21/1 (3.5) Zakary Foulkes gets the important wicket of Tony de Zorzi who departs for just 12 runs off 14 and South Africa are immediately under pressure. Not the ideal start for the Proteas in the powerplay. Rubin Hermann is the new man in.

25 Mar 2026, 11:53:10 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Underway We are underway at this beautiful stadium for the series decider. Tony de Zorzy and Wiaan Mulder will have a lot on their shoulders as they will try to negotiate the new ball and score as many runs as possible in the powerplay.

25 Mar 2026, 11:53:10 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Playing XIs South Africa XI: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman New Zealand XI: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

25 Mar 2026, 11:33:16 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Toss Update New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first.

25 Mar 2026, 11:23:29 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: What Happened Previously In The Series? The series is locked at 2-2 after a back-and-forth battle. South Africa dominated the opener, skittling New Zealand for 91, but the Black Caps stormed back with consecutive wins to lead 2-1. In the fourth T20I, the Proteas defended 164 thanks to Connor Esterhuizen’s 57 and clinical spin from Keshav Maharaj, forcing today’s winner-takes-all decider at Hagley Oval.

25 Mar 2026, 11:13:08 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Hourly Weather Update Christchurch Weather Update Google