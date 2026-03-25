New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: De Zorzi Departs Cheaply; Bright Start From Kiwis | SA 28/1

New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: SA 21/1 (3.5)
Zakary Foulkes gets the important wicket of Tony de Zorzi who departs for just 12 runs off 14 and South Africa are immediately under pressure. Not the ideal start for the Proteas in the powerplay. Rubin Hermann is the new man in.
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Underway
We are underway at this beautiful stadium for the series decider. Tony de Zorzy and Wiaan Mulder will have a lot on their shoulders as they will try to negotiate the new ball and score as many runs as possible in the powerplay.
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa XI: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman
New Zealand XI: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Toss Update
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first.
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: What Happened Previously In The Series?
The series is locked at 2-2 after a back-and-forth battle. South Africa dominated the opener, skittling New Zealand for 91, but the Black Caps stormed back with consecutive wins to lead 2-1. In the fourth T20I, the Proteas defended 164 thanks to Connor Esterhuizen’s 57 and clinical spin from Keshav Maharaj, forcing today’s winner-takes-all decider at Hagley Oval.
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Hourly Weather Update
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Welcome
This is the start of our live blog of the 5th T20I match between New Zealand and South Africa from the scenic Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Stay tuned for the build-up.