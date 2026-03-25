IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Eye Maiden Title As They Replenish Fast Bowling With Indian Core

Summary of this article
Sanjiv Goenka expects LSG to do well this season and clinch their first IPL trophy
He believes that unless you don't win a trophy, you won't get the desired respective and fan base as a team
LSG's global mentor Tom Moody also believes that the team has strengthened their fast bowling attack going into the season
Lucknow Super Giants have revamped their logo and jersey ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The new logo, which features three powerful symbols - Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant, was launched to get closer to the people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.
The major branding overhaul by LSG is an effort to create an identity that resonates with the people of Uttar Pradesh and, in turn, helps them to broaden their fanbase.
After finishing 7th in the points table last year, they will be vying to make a comeback in this season and go on to secure their maiden IPL trophy.
Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, LSG’s owner Sanjiv Goenka and Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody shared their thoughts on improvements in the squad from the last season and the pressure of winning the first title.
One of the major concerns leading into the last season was the fitness of their key fast bowlers. LSG headed into IPL 2025 with injuries to their premier pacers, which eventually derailed their campaign.
However, this time around, they have tried to amend it, and the inclusion of Mohammad Shami into the squad via a trade is a positive step in this direction.
Speaking about their fast bowling attack, Tom Moody said, “Having spoken to everyone from Mr. Goenka down through the system here at Lucknow, it’s very clear that the preparation leading into 2025 wasn’t as good as it could have been. We had a number of players who were underdone, fitness-wise. The squad and balance we have now, include a strong, high-quality domestic fast-bowling attack, which we’ve added to smartly in the off-season through a trade for Mohammed Shami, who can lead that group and show the way forward.
All the areas we felt needed improvement have been addressed, including bringing in a new medical team. At this point, all our fast bowlers are giving us a selection headache, which is exactly what you want going into the first game.”
After two successive dull seasons, the management and the fans are looking at the current team with a replenished bowling attack and a new identity to get them their first IPL trophy.
On being asked about the pressure of expectations, the Global Director of Cricket for LSG, Tom Moody, said that the innate nature of competitive professional cricket, and he feels the team is ready to bear the load of these expectations.
“I’ve been privileged to be involved in professional cricket for a long time, and that is both, the charm and the challenge of the game, embracing pressure. The quiet confidence we spoke about earlier comes from believing that the squad is ready for that. You can’t have that without feeling undaunted by what lies ahead. They’re ready for it.”
Sanjiv Goenka Expects LSG To Play As A Unit
LSG owner believe that despite being short on the bowling front the team did well to win four out of the first six matches. However, he feels that they have addressed that issue this year around and have built a strong Indian bowling core.
Sanjiv Goenka said, “The positive was that we won four of our first six games despite most of our frontline bowlers being injured. There were some bold moves, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh opening, which isn’t their usual position, and it turned out to be their best IPL season for both of them. Digvesh Rathi came in as a complete newcomer and did well for us. However, we did realise that we lacked a strong bowling core, and we’ve consciously addressed that by building a domestic Indian bowling unit this time. We’re happy with what we have.
He also pointed out that last season individualism overpowered teamwork and this time around, he'll expect the unit to perform as one
Last year, there were too many individuals performing. This year, we want to perform as a team,” Goenka added.
When asked about LSG's fan base, Sanjiv Goenka emphasized that to get a cult fanbase you need to win trophies and until you don't do that, you won't command the same respect.
“I think the true identity is still evolving. For any sports team, until you win, you don’t receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy. Yes, we’ve made the playoffs twice, but that’s clearly not good enough. You win some, you lose some, but we have to win our first trophy,” Goenka said.