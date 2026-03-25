IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Eye Maiden Title As They Replenish Fast Bowling With Indian Core

LSG owner, Sanjiv Goenka believes that unlike last year the team has a strong bowling attack to complement their explosive batting and win their maiden IPL title

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Sanjiv Goenka and Tom Mood comments
Lucknow Super Giants will play their first match against Delhi Capitals on April 1, 2026. Photo: FSDL/ISL
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanjiv Goenka expects LSG to do well this season and clinch their first IPL trophy

  • He believes that unless you don't win a trophy, you won't get the desired respective and fan base as a team

  • LSG's global mentor Tom Moody also believes that the team has strengthened their fast bowling attack going into the season

Lucknow Super Giants have revamped their logo and jersey ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The new logo, which features three powerful symbols - Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant, was launched to get closer to the people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.

The major branding overhaul by LSG is an effort to create an identity that resonates with the people of Uttar Pradesh and, in turn, helps them to broaden their fanbase.

After finishing 7th in the points table last year, they will be vying to make a comeback in this season and go on to secure their maiden IPL trophy.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, LSG’s owner Sanjiv Goenka and Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody shared their thoughts on improvements in the squad from the last season and the pressure of winning the first title.

One of the major concerns leading into the last season was the fitness of their key fast bowlers. LSG headed into IPL 2025 with injuries to their premier pacers, which eventually derailed their campaign.

Related Content
Cricketer Rishabh Pant - | Photo: PTI
IPL 2026: Justin Langer Backs Rishabh Pant To Excel In Second Year As Lucknow Super Giants Captain
Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Sunday, April 7, 2024. - (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
IPL 2026: Mayank Yadav Reveals How Jasprit Bumrah Helped Him During Rehab Phase
Rishabh Pant in Lucknow Super Giants pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2026. - Special Arrangement
IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant On His Mind Space And Preparations As Lucknow Super Giants Commence Pre-Season Camp
Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Sunday, April 20, 2025. - (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
LSG At IPL 2026: Check First-Half Schedule Of Lucknow Super Giants Matches In Indian Premier League
Related Content

However, this time around, they have tried to amend it, and the inclusion of Mohammad Shami into the squad via a trade is a positive step in this direction.

Speaking about their fast bowling attack, Tom Moody said, “Having spoken to everyone from Mr. Goenka down through the system here at Lucknow, it’s very clear that the preparation leading into 2025 wasn’t as good as it could have been. We had a number of players who were underdone, fitness-wise. The squad and balance we have now, include a strong, high-quality domestic fast-bowling attack, which we’ve added to smartly in the off-season through a trade for Mohammed Shami, who can lead that group and show the way forward.

All the areas we felt needed improvement have been addressed, including bringing in a new medical team. At this point, all our fast bowlers are giving us a selection headache, which is exactly what you want going into the first game.”

After two successive dull seasons, the management and the fans are looking at the current team with a replenished bowling attack and a new identity to get them their first IPL trophy.

On being asked about the pressure of expectations, the Global Director of Cricket for LSG, Tom Moody, said that the innate nature of competitive professional cricket, and he feels the team is ready to bear the load of these expectations.

“I’ve been privileged to be involved in professional cricket for a long time, and that is both, the charm and the challenge of the game, embracing pressure. The quiet confidence we spoke about earlier comes from believing that the squad is ready for that. You can’t have that without feeling undaunted by what lies ahead. They’re ready for it.”

Sanjiv Goenka Expects LSG To Play As A Unit

LSG owner believe that despite being short on the bowling front the team did well to win four out of the first six matches. However, he feels that they have addressed that issue this year around and have built a strong Indian bowling core.

Sanjiv Goenka said, “The positive was that we won four of our first six games despite most of our frontline bowlers being injured. There were some bold moves, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh opening, which isn’t their usual position, and it turned out to be their best IPL season for both of them. Digvesh Rathi came in as a complete newcomer and did well for us. However, we did realise that we lacked a strong bowling core, and we’ve consciously addressed that by building a domestic Indian bowling unit this time. We’re happy with what we have.

He also pointed out that last season individualism overpowered teamwork and this time around, he'll expect the unit to perform as one

Last year, there were too many individuals performing. This year, we want to perform as a team,” Goenka added.

When asked about LSG's fan base, Sanjiv Goenka emphasized that to get a cult fanbase you need to win trophies and until you don't do that, you won't command the same respect.

“I think the true identity is still evolving. For any sports team, until you win, you don’t receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy. Yes, we’ve made the playoffs twice, but that’s clearly not good enough. You win some, you lose some, but we have to win our first trophy,” Goenka said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aryaman Birla's IPL Journey: From Warming RR's Bench To Owning RCB

  2. With A Price Tag Of 27 Crore, Rishabh Pant Again Becomes The Centre Of Attraction Ahead Of IPL 2026

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I: Amelia Kerr Maiden T20I Ton Powers White Ferns To 92 Runs Victory

  4. 'We're Focused On Taking This Franchise To Greater Heights', KKR Set Vision At Knights Unplugged 3.0

  5. Bangladesh's New Selection Committee Chief Habibul Bashar Wants Long Term Return Of Barred Shakib Al Hasan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  2. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  5. India’s First Court-Approved Passive Euthanasia Patient Harish Rana Dies

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  4. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran Captures Starlink Devices In Tehran As Trump Claims Talks Under Way

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security