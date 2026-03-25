IPL 2026: Captains Assemble In Mumbai For BCCI Meeting

The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) captains have assembled in Mumbai for their meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (March 25, 2026), ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament. The confab will hold discussion on matters like impact substitute rule and code of conduct. The captains’ meeting with the BCCI is a norm and the meeting will be addressed by former India seamer Javagal Srinath and Nitin Menon, who are the heads of match referees and umpires panels, respectively.

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ipl captains photoshoot 2026-Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya
Indian Premier League team captains (from left) Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings), Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) and Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) interact in Mumbai ahead of the meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. | Photo Courtesy: X/Indian Premier League
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ipl captains photoshoot 2026-Axar Patel, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan
Indian Premier League team captains (from left) Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals), Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad, interim) and Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) interact in Mumbai ahead of the meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. | Photo Courtesy: X/Indian Premier League
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ipl captains photoshoot 2026-Axar Patel, Riyan Parag
Indian Premier League team captains Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) and Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) interact in Mumbai ahead of the meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. | Photo Courtesy: X/Indian Premier League
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ipl captains photoshoot 2026-Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant
Indian Premier League team captains Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) interact in Mumbai with other skippers in the background, ahead of the meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. | Photo Courtesy: X/Indian Premier League
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ipl captains photoshoot 2026-Shubman Gill,
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill poses for a photo in Mumbai ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. | Photo Courtesy: X/Indian Premier League
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ipl captains photoshoot 2026-Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer
Indian Premier League team captains Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) and Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) interact in Mumbai ahead of the meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. | Photo Courtesy: X/Indian Premier League
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ipl captains photoshoot 2026-Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Pant
Indian Premier League team captains Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) interact in Mumbai with other skippers in the background, ahead of the meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. | Photo Courtesy: X/Indian Premier League
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ipl captains photoshoot 2026-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad poses for a photo in Mumbai ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. | Photo Courtesy: X/Indian Premier League
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