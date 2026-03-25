IPL 2026: Captains Assemble In Mumbai For BCCI Meeting
The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) captains have assembled in Mumbai for their meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (March 25, 2026), ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament. The confab will hold discussion on matters like impact substitute rule and code of conduct. The captains’ meeting with the BCCI is a norm and the meeting will be addressed by former India seamer Javagal Srinath and Nitin Menon, who are the heads of match referees and umpires panels, respectively.
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