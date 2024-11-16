Cricket

India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs RSA Johannesburg Match? Check Highlights And Series Recap

Relive all the key moments, stats and top performers of the fourth and final T20 international between India and South Africa in Johannesburg

India celebrate the wicket of South Africas Ryan Rickelton during the fourth T20I
India celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the fourth T20I in Johannesburg. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Powered by an unbeaten double-century stand between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, India defeated hosts South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 International at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday (November 15, 2024). The win helped Suryakumar Yadav & Co. win the series 3-1. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Opting to bat, India posted a massive 283 for 1, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Varma and Samson. The visitors then dismissed the Proteas for 148 all out in 18.2 overs with pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/20 in 3 overs) once again leading from the front. Varun Chakravarthy (2/42) and Axar Patel (2/6) got a brace each while Ramandeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi claimed one wicket apiece.

India dominated from the get-go with openers Samson and Abhishek Sharma (36 off 18; 2 fours and four sixes) dealing in boundaries. Sharma perished while going for yet another biggie, caught behind off Lutho Sipamla in the 6th over, but what followed was carnage, to say the least.

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both hit centuries for India - null
Samson And Tilak Lead India To Series Win In Johannesburg - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

From 73/1 in 5.5 overs, Samson and Varma added 210 runs in just 85 deliveries with the duo clubbing a combined 34 boundaries (15 fours and 19 sixes) in one fine batting display. Read HERE about the records broken during their essay.

Samson hit six fours and nine sixes in his unbeaten 109-run knock off 56 balls while Varma's 120 not out off 47 balls was laced with nine fours and 10 sixes. Varma claimed both Player of the Match and Series awards. His aggregate of 280 runs (2 centuries) was 64 more than second-highest scorer Samson's total of 216.

South Africa's chase never took off with Arshdeep and Hardik Pandya (1/8 in 3 overs) working their magic with the new ball. The hosts were 10/4 inside the third over. Tristan Stubbs (46 off 29) and David Miller (36 off 27) did play cameos but failed to help the Proteas avoid their heaviest-ever defeat in the format.

Brief Scores

India: 283/1 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 109 not out, Tilak Varma 120 not out; Lutho Sipamla 1/58).

South Africa: 148 all out in 18.2 overs (Tristan Stubbs 46, David Miller 36; Arshdeep Singh 3/20).

IND vs SA 4th T20: Indian players celebrate with the winners trophy - | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
IND Vs RSA 4th T20I In Pics: Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson Hand India Series On Record-breaking Night

BY Photo Webdesk

Series Recap

South Africa vs India 1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban

South Africa asked India to set a target, and 202/8 proved a big total for them to chase, eventually losing the match by 61 runs. Sanju Samson, who hit 107 off 50, won the Player of the Match award.

South Africa vs India 2nd T20I at St George's Park, Gqeberha

Aiden Markram won the toss and once again opted to bowl first. After the Kingsmead high, India could manage only 124/6 with Pandya limping to a 45-ball 39 for the team's top scorer.

Proteas won the match by three wickets despite Varun Chakaravarthy's maiden five-wicket haul (5/17 in 4 overs). Stubbs, who scored an unbeaten 47 off 41 claimed the POTM honours.

South Africa vs India 3rd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

The hosts won the toss for the third successive time and stuck with their bowl-first strategy. Samson failed to open the account again, but India rode Varma's century (107 not out off 56) and Abhishek Sharma's 50 off 25 to post 219/6.

In yet another cliffhanger, India held their nerves to steal an 11-run win despite Marco Jansen's late onslaught (54 off 17). Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets (3/37) while Varun Chakaravarthy took two (2/54). Varma was adjudged the POTM for his maiden international ton.

What Next

The Indian turks will be back home and enjoy a well-deserved sabbatical while their senior compatriots take on Australia in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22.

South Africa's next engagement is also in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) — a two-match home series against Sri Lanka starting November 27. Both India and South Africa are alive in the race to Lord's for the WTC final, scheduled for a June 11 start next year.

