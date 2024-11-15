India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: IND Look To End Brilliant 2024 On A High

IND vs SA Live Score, 4th T20I: Did You Know?
India have come out victorious in 23 of their 25 T20Is in 2024, and adding one more in Johannesburg, will clinch them yet another series against the same team they beat in the T20 World Cup final.
IND vs SA Live Score, 4th T20I: Head-To-Head Record
Matches Played: 30
India Won: 17
South Africa Won: 12
No Result: 1
IND vs SA Live Score, 4th T20I: Live Streaming, When Does Match Start?
The fourth T20I match between India and South Africa is being telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema too.
The live-action at the Wanderers in Johannesburg will start at 8:30 pm IST.
India vs South Africa, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Full Squads
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla