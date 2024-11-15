Cricket

India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: IND Look To End Brilliant 2024 On A High

India have already taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-game series, but will be keen on ending their last T20I fixture of 2024 on a good note. Catch the live score and updates from the India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I match, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
15 November 2024
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton, second right, during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth and final T20I from the India-South Africa series being played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, November 15. The travelling India have the edge going into the final game, leading the series 2-1, and will be eager to complete the win, while Aiden Markram-led South Africa will be eyeing to level the series. Catch the live score and updates from the IND Vs RSA, 4th T20I match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

IND vs SA Live Score, 4th T20I: Did You Know?

India have come out victorious in 23 of their 25 T20Is in 2024, and adding one more in Johannesburg, will clinch them yet another series against the same team they beat in the T20 World Cup final.

IND vs SA Live Score, 4th T20I: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 30

India Won: 17

South Africa Won: 12

No Result: 1

IND vs SA Live Score, 4th T20I: Live Streaming, When Does Match Start?

The fourth T20I match between India and South Africa is being telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema too.

The live-action at the Wanderers in Johannesburg will start at 8:30 pm IST.

India vs South Africa, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Full Squads

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla

