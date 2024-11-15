283/1 is now the second highest total in a T20I involving two Full Member sides. The highest remains India's 297/6 that came in October 2024 against Bangladesh. It is also the highest T20I total against South Africa surpassing 258/3 by West Indies. Further, it is also the highest total in any men's T20 on South African soil.

23 sixes were smashed in India's innings. It is now the most in a T20I between two Full Member sides.

210* is now the highest partnership in T20Is for any wicket for India surpassing Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh fifth-wicket stand of 190 not out against Afghanistan in January 2024. It is also the highest stand for any wicket against South Africa.

Tilak Varma is now just the 5th player to score consecutive T20I centuries. he joined an elite club of players that had Gustav Mckeon, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt and Sanju Samson till now.

1st time in a T20I involving two Full Member sides, two batters scored individual hundreds. It is also just third time this has happened overall in the format.