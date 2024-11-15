Records tumbled aplenty as Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both plundered brilliant centuries to take India to 283/1 in their 20 overs against South Africa in the fourth T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
Samson finished with his third T20I ton of the year, smashing an incredible 109 from just 56 balls. Varma had an even better time in the middle as he followed his century in the last match with another ton. Varma retunred with an unbeaten 120 from just 47 balls.
None of the Proteas bowlers were spared and every single one of them conceded over 10 runs per over. In fact, except Marco Jansen's 10.5, none of the South Africa bowlers had an economy of less than 14.
Below are all the records broken during the Samson-Tilak super show in Johannesburg.
283/1 is now the second highest total in a T20I involving two Full Member sides. The highest remains India's 297/6 that came in October 2024 against Bangladesh. It is also the highest T20I total against South Africa surpassing 258/3 by West Indies. Further, it is also the highest total in any men's T20 on South African soil.
23 sixes were smashed in India's innings. It is now the most in a T20I between two Full Member sides.
210* is now the highest partnership in T20Is for any wicket for India surpassing Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh fifth-wicket stand of 190 not out against Afghanistan in January 2024. It is also the highest stand for any wicket against South Africa.
Tilak Varma is now just the 5th player to score consecutive T20I centuries. he joined an elite club of players that had Gustav Mckeon, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt and Sanju Samson till now.
1st time in a T20I involving two Full Member sides, two batters scored individual hundreds. It is also just third time this has happened overall in the format.
With 3 centuries in 2024, Sanju Samson becomes the first player ever to score three T20 International hundreds in a calendar year.
India currently lead the four-match T20I series 2-1.