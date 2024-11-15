Sanju Samson is having an incredible 2024 and he has now managed to etch his name in the record books yet again as he smashed a stunning century in the fourth T20I between India and South Africa. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
With his third century in last five innings, Samson has now become the first player in T20I history to score three tons in a calendar year. The Kerala wicket-keeper batter returned with an unbeaten 109 from just 56 balls in the 4th t20I. He had earlier scored 107 in the first T20I of the series and had slammed 111 against Bangladesh in October this year.
Samson raised India's highest ever partnership in T20Is alongside Tilak Varma. The duo put up an unbeaten 210-run stand for the second wicket to take India's score to a mammoth 283/1. This also became the first instance of two batters from a Test team scoring centuries in the same T20I innings.
Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and opted to bat first. Both teams named unchanged playing XI for the fourth and final match of the T20I.
Opener Abhishek Sharma alongside his partner Samson helped India get off to a flying start but the former was dismissed in the last over the powerplay. Sharma had scored 36 from 18 balls when he was dismissed caught behind by Lutho Sipamla. After that, the Proteas could not take any wicket and Indian duo of Varma and Samson took all the South African bowlers to the stands.
India are currently leading the four-match T20I series 2-1, having won the first and the third matches. South Africa managed to win the second T20I.