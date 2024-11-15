Cricket

IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma Raise Highest T20I Partnership For India

Samson finished with an unbeaten 109 from just 56 balls while Tilak plundered 120 not out from only 47 balls

india vs south africa 4th t20i
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma combined to raise the highest T20I partnership for India during an exceptional hitting spree in the fourth T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)

The duo put up a 210-run unbeaten stand for the second wicket in just 86 balls. The mammoth partnership became the highest in T20Is from the Indian team leaving behind Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma's 190 not out for the fifth wicket in January 2024.

Samson finished with an unbeaten 109 from just 56 balls while Tilak plundered 120 not out from only 47 balls. This also became the first time that two Indians scored centuries in the same T20I innings. Tilak smashed nine fours and 10 sixes. His partner Samson hit six fours and nine sixes.

Sanju Samson after scoring his 2nd T20I century. - AP
India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Becomes First Indian To Score Back-to-back T20I Centuries

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and opted to bat first. Both teams named unchanged playing XI for the fourth and final match of the T20I.

Opener Abhishek Sharma alongside his partner Samson helped India get off to a flying start but the former was dismissed in the last over the powerplay. Sharma had scored 36 from 18 balls when he was dismissed caught behind by Lutho Sipamla. After that, the Proteas could not take any wicket and Indian duo of Varma and Samson took all the South African bowlers to the stands.

India are currently leading the four-match T20I series 2-1, having won the first and the third matches. South Africa managed to win the second T20I.

