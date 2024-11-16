Cricket

Samson And Tilak Lead India To Series Win In Johannesburg - Data Debrief

IND Vs RSA 4th T20I Samson And Tilak
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both hit centuries for India
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both hit unbeaten centuries – the latter recording his second in as many matches – as India eased to a 3-1 T20I series win over South Africa. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

Leading 2-1 after Tilak's best-ever T20I knock of 107 not out led them to victory in Wednesday's third match, the tourists produced another magnificent batting display to wrap up the series in Johannesburg.

Samson and Abhishek Sharma put on a partnership of 73 to get the ball rolling after India captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to bat, but they really picked up the pace after the latter feathered Lutho Sipamla's ball through to Heinrich Klaasen for 36.

Tilak came in and smashed 120 runs off just 47 balls faced – including nine fours and 10 sixes – in a brilliant stand with Samson, who scored 109 off 56 deliveries. 

Sanju Samson. - AP/Themba Hadebe
Sanju Samson Becomes First Player Ever To Score Three T20I Centuries In A Calendar Year

BY Outlook Sports Desk

South Africa's bowlers had no answer to the duo's big hitting, with the highlight of the innings coming when Tilak slogged 20 runs off four successive balls in the 14th over.

Finishing 283-1, India fell just 14 runs short of their record total in T20Is, a score of 297-6 versus Bangladesh set last month, and the Proteas' slim hopes of making it competitive were soon dashed.

Arshdeep Singh (3-20) dismissed Reeza Hendricks (0), Aiden Markram (8) and Klaasen (0) within the first three overs of their innings as the hosts were dropped to 10-4. 

Varun Chakravarthy got in on the act with two wickets as India continued to rip through the South Africa batting order, Tristan Stubbs (43) top-scoring for the hosts as they fell 135 runs short of victory.

Data Debrief: Records fall for India pair

South Africa's bowlers were smashed around the Wanderers Stadium by Samson and Tilak, both of whom brought up notable milestones.

Samson became the first cricketer in T20I history to hit three centuries within a single year, having also scored tons against Bangladesh last month and South Africa eight days ago.

Tilak, meanwhile, managed a strike rate of 255.3, the highest ever recorded by an India player in a single T20I innings. 

