India A Vs South Africa A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Squads, Where To Watch, Timings - All You Need To Know

India A Vs South Africa A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Check out the streaming info, timings, venue and squad details for the upcoming India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma celebrates for India on Saturday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND A take on RSA A in the 1st unofficial ODI match on Thursday

  • India A had drawn the Test series against the visitors

  • Tilak Varma will lead IND A in this series

After the drawn Test series, the action now moves to the 50-over format with both India A and South Africa A preparing for limited overs cricket action, starting with the 1st ODI.

The match will be played on Thursday, November 13 in Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. India A will be led by Tilak Varma and will feature some of the top stars in India's domestic circuit.

The likes of Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan(w), Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad amongst others will feature for the hosts.

As for South Africa A side, they will be led by Marques Ackerman and will be looking to make a bright start to the series. IPL sensation Kwena Maphaka is also part of the squad and will be interesting to see whether the young pacer makes it to the playing XI.

India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial ODI: Squads

India ‘A’: Ishan Kishan(w), Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Manav Suthar, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Nitish Reddy.

South Africa ‘A’: Jason Smith, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Marques Ackerman (c), Codi Yusuf, Jordan Hermann, Mihlali Mpongwana, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter, Delano Potgieter, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy.

Related Content
Related Content

India A Vs South Africa A, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI is scheduled to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 1:30pm IST.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial ODI be telecast and live streamed?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  4. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  5. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates