India A Vs South Africa A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Squads, Where To Watch, Timings - All You Need To Know

IND A take on RSA A in the 1st unofficial ODI match on Thursday
India A had drawn the Test series against the visitors
Tilak Varma will lead IND A in this series
After the drawn Test series, the action now moves to the 50-over format with both India A and South Africa A preparing for limited overs cricket action, starting with the 1st ODI.
The match will be played on Thursday, November 13 in Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. India A will be led by Tilak Varma and will feature some of the top stars in India's domestic circuit.
The likes of Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan(w), Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad amongst others will feature for the hosts.
As for South Africa A side, they will be led by Marques Ackerman and will be looking to make a bright start to the series. IPL sensation Kwena Maphaka is also part of the squad and will be interesting to see whether the young pacer makes it to the playing XI.
India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial ODI: Squads
India ‘A’: Ishan Kishan(w), Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Manav Suthar, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Nitish Reddy.
South Africa ‘A’: Jason Smith, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Marques Ackerman (c), Codi Yusuf, Jordan Hermann, Mihlali Mpongwana, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter, Delano Potgieter, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy.
India A Vs South Africa A, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI be played?
The India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI is scheduled to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 1:30pm IST.
Where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial ODI be telecast and live streamed?
The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.