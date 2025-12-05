Man United 1-1 West Ham, English Premier League: Red Devils Surrender Another Lead As Hammers Strike Late

Manchester United lost control yet again at home, letting a lead slip in the closing stages as Soungoutou Magassa’s late equaliser earned West Ham a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League

Manchester United vs West Ham United match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 14
West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa celebrates scoring against Manchester United in the English Premier League on December 4, 2025.
  • West Ham United rescued a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford

  • Dalot struck his first Premier League goal at home, putting United ahead just before the hour

  • West Ham equalised in the 83rd minute as Magassa pounced after Mazraoui’s goal-line clearance

Soungoutou Magassa's first goal for West Ham salvaged a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's side looked set to get back to winning ways at home after Diogo Dalot's first league goal at Old Trafford, but they could not hold out for the win.

United sparked into life midway through the first half, with Bryan Mbeumo seeing a dipping curler tipped over by the backtracking Alphonse Areola.

Joshua Zirkzee's instinctive flick was then cleared off the line by former Red Devil Aaron Wan-Bissaka, before Bruno Fernandes hit the post on the rebound.

Dalot eventually found the breakthrough in the 58th minute, latching onto Casemiro's deflected shot to pick out the bottom-left corner.

United tried to find a second goal without luck, and West Ham profited from a set-piece late on, with Magassa's composed finish hitting the net after Noussair Mazraoui had cleared Jarrod Bowen's flick-on off the line.

Fernandes volleyed wide in the closing seconds after a poor clearance from the visitors, which ensured United missed the chance to move up to fifth, though they did leapfrog Liverpool to go eighth. West Ham, meanwhile, remain 18th, two points behind Leeds United above them.

Data Debrief: West Ham show fighting spirit

Since Nuno Espirito Santo's first league game in charge of West Ham (September 29), only Aston Villa (nine) have won more points from losing positions than the Hammers (eight) in the Premier League.

And this was the 22nd time West Ham had conceded the opening goal away to United in the competition, but the first time they managed to avoid defeat (lost 21 before Thursday).

United's struggles against West Ham continued, as they have only won one of their last six top-flight meetings with them (D1 L4).

They were not helped by Fernandes drawing another blank against the Hammers – he has had 40 shots without scoring against them across all competitions (six in this game, including hitting the woodwork).

