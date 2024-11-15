South Africa players stand for their national anthem before the start of the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Indian players stand for their national anthem before the start of the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.