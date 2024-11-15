Cricket

India Vs South Africa 4th T20I, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Johannesburg

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will not only be eyeing to take the T20I series 3-1, but will also be eager to end a fantastic 2024, where they have won 23 of their 25 games in the format, and would be happy to end it on a high, while for South Africa, the hosts will be keen on levelling the series 2-2 at at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.