GT Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 25 Today?

Summary of this article
Kolkata Knight Riders visit Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 match 25
GT have two wins up their belt while KKR are yet to win a game
Check the prediction of the GT vs KKR match below
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues as the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This Match 25 presents a clash between two sides moving in opposite directions. A resurgent Titans squad looking for their third consecutive win and a struggling Knight Riders team desperate to secure their first victory of the season.
Gujarat Titans enter this contest with momentum, currently sitting 6th on the points table with two wins from four matches. After a shaky start, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have found their rhythm, recently leading the team to a clinical 7-wicket victory over Lucknow.
The Titans seem to have regained the process-driven composure that defined their earlier seasons, relying on balanced contributions rather than individual brilliance.
In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders are enduring a nightmare campaign. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, they are rooted to the bottom of the table with four losses and one no-result from five games.
Their last outing was a 32-run defeat to Chennai, where the batting unit failed to capitalize on a solid effort from the bowlers. For KKR, this match is a must-win to keep their playoff hopes from fading entirely.
The Titans' primary strength lies in their top-order firepower and a disciplined bowling attack led by Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna. However, their middle order remains somewhat untested under pressure, which could be a vulnerability if the openers fall early.
KKR’s strength is their explosive potential, with game-changers like Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine. Their weakness, however, has been a lack of consistency and a constantly shifting batting order that has struggled against quality spin
To win, KKR must find a way to navigate the middle overs against Rashid Khan while hoping their pace attack can break through GT’s formidable opening stand.
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Based on current form and team balance, Gujarat Titans head into this clash as moderate favorites. As per prediction models, GT hold a 59% chance of winning, while Kolkata Knight Riders stand at 41%, indicating a lopsided contest between the two former champions of Indian Premier League
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
GT: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Sai Kishore
KKR: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora
Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy
Who is likely to win today's match between GT and KKR?
Gujarat Titans are the heavy favorites with a 59% winning probability compared to Kolkata Knight Riders' 41%.
What is the head-to-head record between these two teams?
Across 5 total meetings, Gujarat Titans lead with 3 wins, Kolkata Knight Riders have 1 win, and 1 match ended in a No Result.
What is the pitch and weather report for Ahmedabad today?
It is expected to be a batting-friendly belter with extremely hot conditions (41°C daytime) and zero chance of rain.