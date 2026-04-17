GT Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 25 Today?

Eying to get momentum in their winning streak, Gujarat Titans host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, Friday

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Outlook Sports Desk
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GT vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, talks to his team bowler Prasidh Krishna during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders visit Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 match 25

  • GT have two wins up their belt while KKR are yet to win a game

  • Check the prediction of the GT vs KKR match below

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues as the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This Match 25 presents a clash between two sides moving in opposite directions. A resurgent Titans squad looking for their third consecutive win and a struggling Knight Riders team desperate to secure their first victory of the season.

Gujarat Titans enter this contest with momentum, currently sitting 6th on the points table with two wins from four matches. After a shaky start, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have found their rhythm, recently leading the team to a clinical 7-wicket victory over Lucknow.

The Titans seem to have regained the process-driven composure that defined their earlier seasons, relying on balanced contributions rather than individual brilliance.

In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders are enduring a nightmare campaign. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, they are rooted to the bottom of the table with four losses and one no-result from five games.

Their last outing was a 32-run defeat to Chennai, where the batting unit failed to capitalize on a solid effort from the bowlers. For KKR, this match is a must-win to keep their playoff hopes from fading entirely.

The Titans' primary strength lies in their top-order firepower and a disciplined bowling attack led by Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna. However, their middle order remains somewhat untested under pressure, which could be a vulnerability if the openers fall early.

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KKR’s strength is their explosive potential, with game-changers like Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine. Their weakness, however, has been a lack of consistency and a constantly shifting batting order that has struggled against quality spin

To win, KKR must find a way to navigate the middle overs against Rashid Khan while hoping their pace attack can break through GT’s formidable opening stand.

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Based on current form and team balance, Gujarat Titans head into this clash as moderate favorites. As per prediction models, GT hold a 59% chance of winning, while Kolkata Knight Riders stand at 41%, indicating a lopsided contest between the two former champions of Indian Premier League

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

GT: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Kishore

KKR: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

Q

Who is likely to win today's match between GT and KKR?

A

Gujarat Titans are the heavy favorites with a 59% winning probability compared to Kolkata Knight Riders' 41%.

Q

What is the head-to-head record between these two teams?

A

Across 5 total meetings, Gujarat Titans lead with 3 wins, Kolkata Knight Riders have 1 win, and 1 match ended in a No Result.

Q

What is the pitch and weather report for Ahmedabad today?

A

It is expected to be a batting-friendly belter with extremely hot conditions (41°C daytime) and zero chance of rain.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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