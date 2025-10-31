The ‘Hum’ Factor: How Bihar's Collective Mindset Helps It Navigate Politics Of Hope

The millions of Biharis who criss-cross India in search of a dignified life bear testimony to their unwillingness to passively “wait for” things to be done for them. Their journeys to live, love, and labour beyond their home State suggests an active “waiting to” do things that would improve their lives and those of future generations. Without for a moment romanticising their precarious lives, we must respect the possibility that for many Biharis, working elsewhere offers them the chance to remit monies and ideas that help challenge caste-based discrimination back home. At the same time, they do not delude themselves into believing that their lives will simply improve by working hard. Rather, they demonstrate a realistic hope that constantly evaluates emerging opportunities, the costs these are likely to incur and being attentive to the difficulties of the present moment. Battling the prospect of electoral exclusion in the upcoming polls, several among them insist on returning home to cast their vote, forgoing their wages for the days they will be away from work. Readers will undoubtedly have met many domestic helps, security guards and vegetable vendors who will partake of Chhat festivities in cities where they work to minimise absence and then proceed home to vote. Faith matters, but franchise more so—signalling their persistent hope that their vote counts in making change.