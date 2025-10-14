National

Day In Pics: October 14, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 14, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AASU protest in Guwahati
AASU protest in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) members hold posters during a protest demanding justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg, in Guwahati.

2/8
PM Modi with President Ukhnaa
PM Modi with President Ukhnaa | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

3/8
India wins cricket Test series against West Indies
India wins cricket Test series against West Indies | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the cricket Test series against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

4/8
Rahul Gandhi meets the family of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar
Rahul Gandhi meets the family of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar | Photo: AICC via PTI

In this image received on Oct. 14, 2025, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, in Chandigarh.

5/8
People collect dead fish in Trivandrum
People collect dead fish in Trivandrum | Photo: PTI

People collect dead fish from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple pond following overpopulation, in Thiruvananthapuram.

6/8
Hazy morning affects commuters in Gurugram
Hazy morning affects commuters in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Commuters make their way amid low visibility on a hazy morning, in Gurugram, Haryana.

7/8
Sajad Lone
JKPC's press conference | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) President Sajad Lone addresses a press conference, in Srinagar.

8/8
Protest outside CM Nitish Kumars residence
Protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard as ticket aspirants protest outside the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Bihar.

