Day In Pics: October 14, 2025

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) members hold posters during a protest demanding justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg, in Guwahati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the cricket Test series against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
In this image received on Oct. 14, 2025, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, in Chandigarh.
People collect dead fish from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple pond following overpopulation, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Commuters make their way amid low visibility on a hazy morning, in Gurugram, Haryana.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) President Sajad Lone addresses a press conference, in Srinagar.
Security personnel stand guard as ticket aspirants protest outside the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Bihar.