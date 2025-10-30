Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

Former IPS officer Anand Mishra has been fielded by the BJP from Buxar for the Bihar Assembly elections.
He resigned from service in January 2024 and entered politics, initially contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an independent.
Once a key Jan Suraaj leader, Mishra joined the BJP in August 2025, aligning himself with the NDA’s development agenda.
When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, the inclusion of former IPS officer Anand Mishra drew widespread attention. Contesting from his hometown of Buxar, Mishra’s entry into the BJP marked another turn in his evolving political journey. The seat, won by the Congress in the last two assembly elections, now sees the BJP making a renewed push.
Initially aligned with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, Mishra later called his decision to join the outfit “a wrong step” before switching to the BJP.
A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 2011 batch (Assam–Meghalaya cadre), Mishra entered politics after resigning on January 29, 2024, while serving as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Lakhimpur (Assam). Soon after, he contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Buxar as an independent candidate, but failed to secure a win.
Following his defeat, Mishra extended support to Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj movement, later becoming a founding member of the Jan Suraaj Party when it was formally launched on 2 October 2024. He also led the Jan Suraaj Yuva Sangharsh Yatra and served as the party’s state youth president from January to April 2025.
In May 2025, Mishra resigned from the Jan Suraaj Party and subsequently joined the BJP in August 2025. Backing his new party’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he expressed confidence in securing victory in the state elections, asserting that the people of Bihar now recognise the NDA’s commitment to welfare and development.
During his tenure in the police service, Mishra received several accolades, including the Police Medal for Gallantry (President's Medal), Chief Minister's Medal for Outstanding Services (Government of Assam), Police Antarik Suraksha Seva Padak (MHA, Government of India), and the Special Duty Medal (North East) (MHA, Government of India).