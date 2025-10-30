Football

EFL Cup Fourth Round: Liverpool's Woes Grow With Palace Loss; Arsenal, City, Chelsea, Newcastle Win

Liverpool fielded a weakened team and got duly punished in a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup on Thursday (October 30, 2025 as per India time), the latest setback to strike the beleaguered English champions. Ismaila Sarr scored two first-half goals at Anfield and Yeremy Pino added a third for Palace, which consigned Liverpool to a sixth defeat in its last seven games in all competitions. Also advancing to the quarter-finals were English Premier League leaders Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, while defending champions Newcastle beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Crystal Palace players celebrate after a goal during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Yeremy Pino
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Crystal Palace's Yeremy Pino walks off the pitch after the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Ismaila Sarr
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr goes on his knees after scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Ismaila Sarr
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, right, raises his hand after scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Bukayo Saka
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Bukayo Saka
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, center, scores his side's second goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri scores his side's opening goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Leandro Trossard
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, center, is challenged by Brighton's Mats Wieffer during the English League Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Swansea City vs Manchester City: Omar Marmoush
Swansea City vs Manchester City: Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Swansea City and Manchester City in Swansea, Wales. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Swansea City vs Manchester City: Zeidane Inoussa
Swansea City vs Manchester City: Swansea City's Zeidane Inoussa battles for the ball with Manchester City's Rico Lewis, left, and Nico Gonzalez during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Swansea City and Manchester City in Swansea, Wales. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Swansea City vs Manchester City: Josh Tymon
Swansea City vs Manchester City: Swansea City's Josh Tymon, left, and Manchester City's Rico Lewis in action during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Swansea City and Manchester City in Swansea, Wales. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Swansea City vs Manchester City: Rayan Ait-Nouri
Swansea City vs Manchester City: Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri, left, and Swansea City's Goncalo Franco battle for the bal during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Swansea City and Manchester City in Swansea, Wales. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: Estevao
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: Chelsea's Estevao celebrates scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: David Moller Wolfe
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: Wolverhampton Wanderers' David Moller Wolfe, right, scores their side's second goal of the game during an English League Cup fourth round soccer match in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: Marc Cucurella
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera, left, and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: Tolu Arokodare
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: Wolve's Tolu Arokodare celebrates scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Joelinton
Newcastle vs Tottenham: Newcastle United's Joelinton, left, argues with Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Fabian Schar
Newcastle vs Tottenham: Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, left, celebrates scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur:
Newcastle vs Tottenham: Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, left, scores during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Harvey Barnes
Newcastle vs Tottenham: Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro in action during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
