EFL Cup Fourth Round: Liverpool's Woes Grow With Palace Loss; Arsenal, City, Chelsea, Newcastle Win
Liverpool fielded a weakened team and got duly punished in a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup on Thursday (October 30, 2025 as per India time), the latest setback to strike the beleaguered English champions. Ismaila Sarr scored two first-half goals at Anfield and Yeremy Pino added a third for Palace, which consigned Liverpool to a sixth defeat in its last seven games in all competitions. Also advancing to the quarter-finals were English Premier League leaders Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, while defending champions Newcastle beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.
