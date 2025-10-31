At Least 2,790 Indians Returned From US After Living Illegally, Says Government

Since January, over 2,790 Indians illegally staying in the US have been returned after verification of their nationality, the government said.
Since January this year, at least 2,790 Indian nationals who were illegally staying in the United States and who did not fulfil the criteria have returned to India, the government said on Thursday.
"On deportation, since January of this year, we have had around 2,790-plus Indian nationals who did not meet the criteria. They were illegally staying there. We verified their credentials, their nationality. And they have returned. This is the status till yesterday, that is 29th October," he said.
While responding to another question about the number of Indian nationals deported from the United Kingdom in 2025, Jaiswal stated, "from the UK side, this year we have had around 100 Indian nationals who have been deported after their nationality was duly verified by us."
