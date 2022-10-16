Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Terror Alert In Uttarakhand After Threat Letter

Uttarakhand: The writer in the latter claimed to be Jameer Ahmad, the so-called ‘area commander’ of the terror outfit Jaish-E-Mohammad, and vowed to avenge the killing of ‘Jihadis’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Listen to the story

J&Ks terrorism (Representative image)
Security personnel involved in anti-terror operation. (File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 3:32 pm

Police and intelligence agencies have gone on an alert after a letter threatening to blow up several railway stations and religious places in Uttarakhand, including the Himalayan temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath, was received at the Haridwar railway station.

The letter, sent by ordinary post, was received by the Haridwar railway station superintendent on October 10, Additional Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Aruna Bharti said on Sunday.

The writer claimed to be Jameer Ahmad, the so-called "area commander" of the terror outfit Jaish-E-Mohammad, and vowed to avenge the killing of "Jihadis" in Jammu and Kashmir. The letter claimed the attacks would be carried out on October 25 and 27.

Authorities in Uttarakhand have received similar threat letters in the past but for the first time a case has been registered in this connection, the official said, adding it is being ascertained whether the threat is real or just a hoax.

One such letter was received by authorities in Roorkee during the Kanwar Yatra this year, she said.

"We are also coordinating with our counterparts in states where letters with similar content have been received," she said.

The police and intelligence agencies are on the alert, she said.

The letter threatened attacks on railway stations in Uttarakhand on October 25, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Rookee, Najibabad, Kashipur and Kathgodam.

Related stories

3 Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Killed In Anti-Terror Operation At Srinagar, 9 Militants Killed In 36 Hours

J&K Encounter: Security Forces Kill Jaish-E-Mohammad Terrorist In Pulwama

Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police

It also threatened to blow up Har ki Pairi, Bharat Mata Mandir, Chandi Devi Mandir,  Mansa Devi Mandir temple, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri on October 27.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Uttarakhand Haridwar Terrorism Terrorists Jaish-e-Mohammad Jammu And Kashmir Militants Letter Threat Terror Alert Dehradun Rookee Najibabad Kashipur Kathgodam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child