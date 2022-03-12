ITBP To Provide 300 Smartphones To Families Of Personnel Killed On Duty

Border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will distribute more than 300 smartphones to the families of personnel killed in the line of duty, a senior officer said on Saturday.



An event was held at the ITBP headquarters in the CGOs complex on Lodhi Road where 12 such 'veer naris' (brave women) were honoured and handed over the phones.



Ritu Arora, the wife of ITBP director general Sanjay Arora, said the wives, mothers or family members of the troops can use the mobile phones to send their complaints to the online grievance redressal system of the force. Such issues will be taken up immediately, she said.



ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said the Saturday event was part of the celebrations being held under the theme of 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav' to mark the 75 years of Indian independence.



"The himveer wives welfare association of the force is undertaking these welfare schemes for the personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty."



"More than 300 new smartphones will be provided to the next of kin of our troops who made the supreme sacrifice during deployment," he said.



The wives' association is also conducting online classes on digital awareness for the families of the troops, he said.



The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is primarily deployed to guard the high-altitude 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain.

With PTI inputs.