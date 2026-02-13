Al-Shabab Vs Al-Ahli Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Royals Target Another Step Toward The Summit

Al-Shabab Vs Al-Ahli Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Follow the play-by-play and othe updates of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli

Deepak Joshi
Al-Shabab Vs Al-Ahli Live Score, Saudi Pro League
Al-Shabab Vs Al-Ahli Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Al-Shabab will host Al-Ahli in a key Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash at the SHG Arena in Riyadh on Friday afternoon, with both sides seeking momentum in vastly different parts of the table. The hosts are currently near the bottom of the standings, struggling for consistency and finding the net infrequently, while Al-Ahli sit comfortably in the title race thanks to a strong run of form this season. Al-Ahli come into the encounter unbeaten in several outings and boast one of the league’s best defensive records, making them clear favourites to collect another three points. Recent head-to-head meetings between the sides have been tight, but the Royals’ superior league position and recent performances suggest they’ll be confident of extending their advantage and chasing silverware in what promises to be a crucial match on the Saudi Pro League calendar.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Shabab Vs Al-Ahli Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Hi All!

Greetings everyone. Stay with us as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the matchday 22 clash between Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli.

