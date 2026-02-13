DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

The ruling DMK criticised TVK founder Vijay after he targeted the party at a Salem rally and predicted victory in the 2026 Assembly polls.
DMK leader T K S Elangovan said Vijay’s aim is to become chief minister, not serve people, noting past actors failed to sustain political success.
The DMK defended its Rs 1,000 monthly women’s dole scheme, claiming funds were credited and alleging BJP attempts to stall it legally.
The ruling DMK on Friday lashed out at TVK founder Vijay for his strident criticism of the party, saying the actor-politician "simply wants to become CM".
In response to Vijay's claim that the TVK would win the 2026 Assembly elections, DMK leader T K S Elangovan said that several actors have started political organisations in the past, attracted sizable crowds, but were unable to maintain their influence.
"Vijay has not taken part in any agitation for the sake of the people. His intention is not the people; he simply wants to become the chief minister," he told PTI Videos.
Assuring a social justice driven regime if voted to power, Vijay at a rally in Salem, hit out at the DMK on various issues, including power-sharing and buying votes through money.
Elangovan claimed that government welfare programmes, such as the monthly allowance for women, are genuine pledges being delivered despite purported attempts by the BJP to halt them through legal obstacles, dismissing Vijay's comments as typical opposition rhetoric.
Elangovan asserted that the money had already reached the beneficiaries' accounts and refuted claims of fraudulent promises.
"The money had gone into every account. We have given it. And we had stated that this money is for the next three months. It is not a change in our policy. Rs 1,000 per month is what we have been giving for the last three years," he added.
Elangovan further said that the chief minister decided to advance these funds to protect the scheme from the BJP, which, he claimed, is planning to approach the courts to halt the payments.
"Our leader had clearly said in his statement that I am giving the fund only to protect the scheme from the BJP's hands. They don't care for the suffering of women and want to put the DMK in a difficult position," he said.