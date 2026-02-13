Menstruation: From Stigma To Rights, And The Work That Remains

For too long, menstrual health in India has been treated as a marginal welfare concern—addressed through scattered schemes, uneven budgets, and sporadic awareness drives. More broadly, women’s health has been approached in silos, with nutrition in one corner and maternal care in another, without recognising that menstruation is deeply entwined with nutrition, mental health, education, and economic participation. The Court has unsettled this complacency. Menstruation is now framed not as an embarrassment to be concealed, but as a matter of public discourse and rights.