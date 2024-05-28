National

Survey Says Over 50 Pc Of Educated Urban Men Never Bought Menstrual Hygiene Product For Partners

The everteen Menstrual Hygiene Survey received more than 7,800 responses from people in the 18-35 age bracket, including nearly 1,000 men -- most of whom completed their graduation or a higher degree

File Photo
Menstrual Hygiene In India File Photo
info_icon

Over half of educated urban men have never bought a menstrual hygiene product for their partner while three in four women do not feel comfortable discussing periods with their husbands, a survey has found.

The everteen Menstrual Hygiene Survey received more than 7,800 responses from people in the 18-35 age bracket, including nearly 1,000 men -- most of whom completed their graduation or a higher degree.

As the world celebrates the global Menstrual Hygiene Day movement, Indian feminine hygiene brand everteen released the findings of its ninth annual menstrual hygiene survey. According to the findings, 88.3 per cent of men do not take additional household tasks to ease their partner's burden during periods.

It also found that 69 .8 per cent of men feel social stigmas make it difficult to discuss periods with their female partner while 65.3 per cent agree that there should be more emphasis on educating men on menstruation.

Three in four women do not feel comfortable discussing periods with their husbands, the survey found.

This step of including men in a survey on menstruation helped shift some perceptions as 41.3 per cent promised to educate themselves about periods after taking the survey while 27.7 per cent said they would listen to their partner's needs and provide support during periods, the survey report said.

Another 21.2 per cent of men said they would communicate more openly with their partners on the subject, it added.

Chirag Pan, CEO of PAN Healthcare, said men must unequivocally participate "if we want to truly realise the vision of a period-friendly world".

"If half of the world's population is unconcerned or uneducated about periods, the goal of a period-friendly world cannot be accomplished. In a society like India, where taboos make it hard for men to accept menstrual periods as a normal phenomenon, we have tried to make humble beginnings by including male participation in our everteen Menstrual Hygiene Survey this year."

Hariom Tyagi, CEO of Wet and Dry Personal Care, the maker of everteen, said the responses also emphasise a need for creating more awareness among men on periods.

"Nearly 90 per cent of the women said they did not feel comfortable discussing periods with their father or brother while three in four women (77.4 per cent) did not feel comfortable discussing it with their husbands. Only 8.4 per cent of women are comfortable discussing period-related issues with their male colleagues at the workplace," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress