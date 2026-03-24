Inside Story Of The Centre's Push For 33% Women’s Quota In Parliament And The Concerns It Sparks

The move for implementation of the Women’s Reservations Act-2023 raises many questions: Caste enumeration, horizontal reservation and its timing that coincides with the upcoming assembly elections in four states and one UT Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

The move for implementation of the Women’s Reservations Act-2023 raises many questions: Caste enumeration, horizontal reservation and its timing that coincides with the upcoming assembly elections in four states and one UT Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times