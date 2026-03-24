Inside Story Of The Centre's Push For 33% Women’s Quota In Parliament And The Concerns It Sparks

The move for implementation of the Women’s Reservations Act-2023 raises many questions: Caste enumeration, horizontal reservation and its timing that coincides with the upcoming assembly elections in four states and one UT 

Priyanka Tupe
Priyanka Tupe
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Published at:
Implementation of Womens reservation act
The move for implementation of the Women’s Reservations Act-2023 raises many questions: Caste enumeration, horizontal reservation and its timing that coincides with the upcoming assembly elections in four states and one UT Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The union government is reportedly planning to increase Lok Sabha constituencies from 543 to 816, with 273 reserved for women.

  • Opposition flags timing, census data gaps, and lack of clarity on horizontal reservation for marginalised categories.  

  • Critics call it as BJP’s electoral strategy to lure women voters ahead of assembly polls in 4 states and union territory while NDA allies welcome the move stating ‘long-pending reform’

The union government is stepping with a big move in the direction of the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act 2023. It reportedly intends to increase Lok Sabha constituencies from 543 to 816. Out of which- 273 (33 %) constituencies are meant to be reserved for women MPs.

The government is yet to formally propose this restructuring. However,  some media reports suggest that the preliminary meeting was conducted by the home minister Amit Shah, with the NDA allies and an all-party meeting is likely to be conducted this week. 

The union government’s move is welcomed by the NDA allies, however the opposition parties have raised many questions especially regarding the timing of this move that coincides with the assembly elections in 4 states and a union territory, where non BJP parties hold power especially in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

It is being seen as the BJP government’s electoral agenda to lure women voters for upcoming assembly elections.  

Related Content
Opposition Demands All-Party Meet After Assembly Polls, Seeks Clarity On Women’s Reservation Amendments - Representative Image
Opposition Demands All-Party Meet After Assembly Polls, Seeks Clarity On Women’s Reservation Amendments
Union Cabinet - PTI
TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh Says ‘Hardly Any Democracy Left’ in Parliament
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
Lok Sabha Set for Showdown as Opposition Moves to Remove Speaker Om Birla
RJD MPs stage a protest in the Parliament premises over various issues during the Budget session, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Day In Pics: February 10, 2026
Related Content
Opposition Demands All-Party Meet After Assembly Polls, Seeks Clarity On Women’s Reservation Amendments - Representative Image
Opposition Demands All-Party Meet After Assembly Polls, Seeks Clarity On Women’s Reservation Amendments

BY Ashlin Mathew

Media reports also suggest that the union government is considering 2011 census data for the implementation of the 33 % reservation for women in the parliament. This has also become a point of contention for the Opposition, as provisions in the act are vague about the horizontal reservation, lacking specifics. For example, provisions for reservation for SC, ST, OBC women within the 33 % women’s quota aren’t provided with the specifics. If at all this is implemented on the basis of the 2011 census, the adequate representation of SC, ST, OBC women will become questionable, without the recent data of women from these categories.   

The Census in India was due in 2021, which was delayed due to the covid pandemic. The union home ministry’s recent advertisements in prominent newspapers suggest that the first phase of the Census exercise is likely to be conducted between April to September 2026. However, the questionnaire which will be used for this phase, doesn’t have the column for caste. The methodology of the caste-based census is yet to be specified by the union government. 

The caste based census is important to know the real time caste based data of the population, necessary for all kinds of policy implementation including the reservation one. It is necessary for the horizontal reservation to ensure inclusive and diverse representation proportionate to the population of SC, ST, OBC categories. 

However, NDA ally Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has welcomed the move. 

“Women’s reservation bill was pending for the last three decades upto 2014. Before 2014, whenever it was introduced in the parliament, it was stalled through various procedures by the opposition. After 2014, the bill was lapsed as the tenure of the Lok Sabha was ended. The NDA government introduced the bill again and it was passed with the NDA’s political will.” says Dr Neelam Gorhe, deputy chair of the Maharashtra legislative council. 

Gorhe further elaborates upon the importance of women’s reservation.  “Women’s status in the society is secondary, but if more women enter into politics because of reservation, it changes the development agenda. Women leaders prioritise issues like water, health, sanitation, poverty elevation, in the long run the socio-economic status of the society slowly changes on two accounts: one is women’s participation in politics and the development aligned with the sustainable development goals. At the Centre the Modi government and in Maharashtra the Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde government is already working in that direction. Many misunderstand that there is no reservation for SC, ST women, but it is very much there in the parliament and assemblies,” says Gorhe.

Women hold the balance of power at the polls, yet they are barely represented among candidates. - File Photo; Representative Image
Modi's Women-Centric Promise Rings Hollow As Only A Few Given Tickets

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Gorhe’s statement about SC, ST women’s reservation in the parliament is partially true. However, the existing reservation for SC, ST women isn’t horizontal, meaning reservation within reservation: a long-standing demand of the women’s movement and political leaders like Mayawati. The existing reservation for SC, ST women in the Lok Sabha isn’t being granted from women’s quota.   

“We welcome the move of increasing women’s participation in Parliament, however the union government has to implement women’s reservation act after the caste-based census, only then we will be able to know how it is planning to implement horizontal reservation, that is ensuring representation of SC, ST, OBC women within the women’s category. For that, the government has to provide scientific parameters and data which is only possible after caste enumeration.” says Sushama Andhare, deputy leader and spokesperson of Shiv Sena UBT. 

“Without these structural changes, this move seems BJP’s political agenda, creating an illusion ahead of the West Bengal assembly election,” adds Andhare while criticising it as a “pro-voters move than a pro-women decision.”

Andhare herself comes from a marginalised community and has faced many challenges in mainstream electoral politics. "If there is no reservation for marginalised women within the reservation for women, where is my place? Where do I sit?” she asks. 

Horizontal reservation in Parliament for women is important due to the Indian caste structure and the existing political class. Without reservation for marginalised women within the women’s quota, most women from affluent castes and classes, those who come with generations of political background will be able to benefit from the reservation. 

The move toward political representation for women comes amid persistent gender imbalance in public sector employment. - File photo
Women’s Reservation In Parliament Likely From 2029, Linked To Census And Delimitation

BY Outlook News Desk

The quota numbers

In Maharashtra 50 % reservation is in place for women for local body elections. The Union government’s 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha is proposed according to the Women’s Reservation Act-2023, but it is insufficient for the ideal equity among lawmakers. The number of women MPs in the current Lok Sabha and in assemblies of most of the states shows the massive gender gap. Activists also argue, if women constitute nearly 50% of the total population, why are they limited to 33 % in the Lok Sabha?

“Women benefited from the 50% reservation in Panchayat elections, and they have been performing well for the holistic development of villages, panchayats. They focus on education, civic issues, health, aanganwadis, women’s economic empowerment and collective development. Whereas men focus on development projects involving financial interests, therefore women’s leadership becomes "problematic" for men. Most of the men from all parties don’t want women to take their positions. This mindset reflects from bottom to top. Men will not easily give up their power or share it equally, therefore it is difficult to imagine 50 % reservation in parliament and assemblies,” says Bhim Raskar, founder of ‘Resource and Support Centre for Development, a non-profit working with women in politics at the Panchayat level for over three decades.

Raskar also brings in a different view point, “Why is the union government trying to increase the Lok Sabha seats and then reserving certain seats for women? Increased seats mean more expenditure burden on taxpayers.  Also, it gives a message that though it will ensure women’s representation, it will not touch upon the seats for men-their power and positions will be intact. It is a patriarchal mindset, serving the status quo, the existing masculine power structure rather than equity or values," says Raskar. 

Women of the Constituent Assembly. - Credits: The Madras Courier
Needed: A Women's Gaze In Law Making

BY Prathiksha Ullal

‘Sampark’ Mumbai, an organisation that works with legislators in Maharashtra and evaluates their performance in the Maharashtra assembly and council, has observed that Women’s policy in Maharashtra exists on paper, it is not being properly implemented. Women’s issues are not being given proper attention even in the ongoing budget session in Maharashtra, according to Medha Kulkarni, Trustee, Sampark. 

“In this backdrop, how is the reservation for women in Parliament the only factor going to contribute to women’s development? Increasing women’s representation is good, but whenever the BJP government introduces something, people become doubtful about its intentions, because this government doesn’t engage with various stakeholders through public consultations. This government is also anti-women and anti-Muslim. Most parties, especially the BJP are not addressing the issue of Muslim women’s representation within the party or electorally," says Kulkarni and emphasises that, “no new policy can be made or implemented unless the updated Census data is available.” 

Opposition leaders are viewing the union government’s move as a political agenda ahead of assembly elections in four states and one UT. The union government’s move ,after the assembly elections were announced, is clashing with the model code of conduct, a concern raised by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. DMK is also raising another question: “If the BJP is truly concerned about women's political participation, it should first explain why women voters are being systematically deleted from electoral rolls across the country," asks a DMK activist. 

“Tamil Nadu CM’s unequivocal support for women's reservation, without conditions, without delay is an actual women's empowerment. Women's reservation is a matter of democratic justice. It should not be held hostage to delimitation. If the BJP is genuinely committed to increasing women's representation, why was this historic measure tied to delimitation in the first place? And why is it now being reopened only when crucial assembly elections are underway? The 2023 law itself linked implementation to the first Census published after the Act and the subsequent delimitation exercise, so this sudden shift raises serious questions about political intent," says Yazhini PM, national Spokesperson of the DMK.  

She further alleges that, “BJP's tactics are to court women voters when elections are at the doorstep. The pattern is familiar; prospective promises, conditional timelines, and now a sudden reversal of their own law. Why must women always wait? Why must their rights be packaged only as last-minute electoral offerings?"asks Yazhini. 

Amid these unanswered questions, the quota for transwomen within the 33 % reservation for women, seems a far distant dream at this juncture, a criticism echoed by many experts. 

null - Artwork by Trotsky Marudu Maruthappan
Inside Tamil Nadu’s Ideological War: Dravidian Politics vs BJP’s Hindutva Push

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Sold To Birla, Times-Led Consortium For Record 1.78 Billion US Dollars - Report

  2. Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

  3. IPL 2026: Ben Duckett Withdraws From Delhi Capitals, Ban Risk Looms

  4. Rajasthan Royals Sold For 1.63 Billion US Dollars: Here's How Harsha Bhogle, Sourav Ganguly Reacted

  5. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  3. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

  4. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

  5. Several core issues remain unanswered: Tharoor on Centre's response in LS on Gyan Bharatam query

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  2. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  3. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

  4. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links