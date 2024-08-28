On October 11, 1949, the Assembly was discussing filling vacancies left by members belonging to the Sikh or the Muslim community with representatives of that community. On this, Purnima Banerji moved an amendment to stretch the same provision for women. What she meant by this is that if any of the women occupying seats in the Constituent Assembly were to leave, then their seats ought to be filled up by women. She pointed to a particular instance when 3 women vacated their seats, and all their seats were occupied by men and not by women of equal merit and talent. Her reasons for saying this were equally interesting. She starts her reasoning with the fact that the nature of the Indian state had changed from a police state to a welfare state, and that functions like healthcare and education were an indispensable part of a welfare state's agenda for development. This, she claims, warrants the association of women in the field of politics and hence it is indispensable that women are amply represented in the Constituent Assembly.