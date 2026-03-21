Symphony Of Distraction: Culture Over Capital In Poll-Bound Bengal?

Summary of this article
With increasing regionalisation, voters are made to believe that the most important form of political identification is regional identity.
The industrial decline over the decades in both the Left and the post-Left period is a fact that requires immediate redressal.
While political rallies focus on identity, the Bengali farmer is fighting a lonely battle against market failure.
In the tea stalls of Kolkata and the parched fields of Paschim Medinipur, the air is thick with a peculiar, manufactured tension. As West Bengal hurtles toward another high-stakes assembly election, public discourse has been effectively hijacked by two polarising spectres: the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the relentless, competitive communalism of the two primary political behemoths. One side warns of “infiltrators” and “demographic shifts”, while the other decries a “conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengali voters”. It is a masterful symphony of distraction. There is indeed a sense of worry for the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the final list indicates that 1.21 crore electors—nearly one in six voters in the state—are currently categorised as either “deleted” or “under adjudication”. In about 234 constituencies, the volume of affected electors exceeds the most recent winning margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
With increasing regionalisation, voters are made to believe that the most important form of political identification is a state-endorsed definition of regional identity, effectively merging religion, ethnicity, and language into a singular “culture war”. This strategy successfully breaks the link between voters and material issues like corruption, or industrial decline. Whichever party takes the oath of office in 2026 will find that while they won the war of identity, they are losing the war of existence. This is no longer about any specific regime; it is rather a structural failure of the state’s political economy that has mutated over decades into an inescapable trap.
The most striking evidence of Bengal’s economic stagnation is the sustained flight of capital. From April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2025, a staggering 6,688 companies relocated their registered offices from West Bengal to other Indian states. Bengal’s labour market presents a statistical anomaly. The state recently reported an unemployment rate of 3.6 per cent, significantly lower than the national average of 4.8 per cent. However, this low figure is a symptom of an “economy of despair”. Skilled workers are fleeing in search of adequate remuneration, while vacancies in the gig economy and agriculture are filled by those too desperate, and compete with migrants from Bihar and Jharkhand who are willing to work for lower wages.
The state’s primary response has been a shift toward a populist welfare economy. The newly introduced “Banglar Yuba Sathi” scheme provides a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to unemployed youth who have passed their secondary school exams. While this offers much-needed relief to an estimated 27.8 lakh beneficiaries, there is an urgent need to address the structural lack of formal sector employment. While welfarism in the form of direct benefit transfer is important, it is temporary and cannot sustain itself for long. The industrial decline over the decades in both the Left and the post-Left period is a fact that requires immediate redressal.
Related to the lack of formal employment is the democratised nature of corruption along with a form of general acceptance. The “Syndicate Raj”, an organised system of extortion rackets, now works as a quick and dirty solution to unemployment. It has moved from construction into the very heart of the public sphere. In today’s Bengal, one is likely to encounter a group of villagers demanding money in the name of a certain festival, ranging from Saraswati Puja to Shitala Puja. The idea that one can stop a car in the middle of a road and ask for some money (chanda) is symptomatic of this model of economy. Syndicates, connected to political power, demand a “cut” on every transaction, forcing businesses and families to buy raw materials from specific vendors at inflated rates. They pay similar ‘cut money’ to the opposition parties where they are powerful to keep the mechanism running. This fluidity is indicative of a system rather than a party’s identity. This inclusive, illegal transaction-based public sphere has compromised vital institutions. This is in continuation of the acceptance of corruption by the people who choose to pay bribes to speed up service delivery. The School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam saw over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching appointments annulled by the courts due to systemic “cash-for-jobs” fraud. This effectively turned the idea of education for excellence into a market where merit was traded for the depth of pockets. Even the healthcare sector has been tainted by a “health syndicate”. Recent revelations following the 2024 Kolkata rape and murder incident at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have uncovered illegal business dealings. One needs to see the growth of this form of shadow economy and its reflections in the state’s 2026-27 budget. It reveals a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reaching Rs 21.48 lakh crore, a nearly five-fold increase since 2010. However, this growth is shadowed by a heavy reliance on market borrowings, projected at roughly Rs 80,445 crore for the current fiscal year, to cover the revenue-expenditure gap. The primary challenge remains balancing the Rs 1.8 lakh crore spent on social welfare (nearly 45 per cent of the budget) with the need for higher capital expenditure to build long-term productive assets.
The government’s flagship “Swasthya Sathi” insurance scheme covers 74.5 per cent of residents, yet implementation failures have led to catastrophic out-of-pocket expenses. A beneficiary in a private hospital spends an average of Rs 16,300 for drugs and diagnostics—four times more than they would in a government facility—frequently because hospitals deny service or demand “under-the-table” payments due to low package rates.
The structural crisis is deeper, as studies around the world show insurance cannot compensate for poor public infrastructure. Nearly 70 per cent of beneficiaries are forced to go to private hospitals despite the scheme’s nominal universality, and many are turned away by empanelled facilities citing unfeasible government reimbursement packages.
Bengal, once the cradle of Indian education, is witnessing a terrifying “backslide”. The 2024-25 UDISE+ report shows that the secondary school dropout rate (Classes IX-XII) has spiked to 20.3 per cent—more than double the national average of 8.2 per cent. Enrolment in government and aided schools fell by nearly 10 lakh in a single year as families lost faith in the public system.
The recruitment scandals have left the classrooms empty; the state currently manages 6,482 single-teacher schools, while another 3,812 schools have no students at all, but continue to employ 18,000 teachers, highlighting a massive administrative misallocation. Higher education is equally afflicted, ensuring a continued brain drain.
While political rallies focus on identity, the Bengali farmer is fighting a lonely battle against market failure. In 2026, the potato sector was in a state of collapse due to a “super harvest” that has seen yields nearly three times higher than usual in regions like north Bengal.
With a massive surplus of nearly one crore tonnes and the closure of export routes to Bangladesh due to political unrest, prices have plummeted. Market rates have fallen to Rs 600 per quintal against the government’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 900, resulting in an estimated sector-wide loss of over Rs 2,200 crore on preserved stock. The state remains trapped in a cycle of debt, with borrowings filling gaps left by transfer payments like Lakshmir Bhandar or Banglar Yuba Sathi that merely compensate for the failure of the private labour market. Furthermore, the continuation of the land-water-debt network in places where farming is still profitable further sidelines the small and marginal farmers. They are bound to depend on the local political-economic elite and middlepersons from the beginning to the end of a crop cycle to manage different forces of production.
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The tragedy of 2026 is that both the major parties have found it easier to fight over “culture” rather than “capital”. By framing the SIR and communal identity as the ultimate sites of political identification, they have successfully exempted themselves from accountability for the state’s structural rot. This is “cultural misrecognition” in its purest form: where “Bengali identity” is reduced to a religious headcount, while the actual quality of Bengali life—safety, prosperity, and mobility—is neglected.
The SIR and the communal rhetoric are the “bread and circuses” of our time—designed to keep the citizenry occupied.
(Views expressed are personal)
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Suman Nath is a Political Anthropologist. He teaches anthropology at the government general degree college, Keshiary, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal
This article appeared in Outlook's April 1st, 2026 issue titled ParaDime Shift, which looks at how the US-Israel attack on Iran has come home to India with the LPG crisis and is disrupting India’s energy ecosystem, exposing policy gaps, and testing the limits of its diplomacy.