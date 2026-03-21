Symphony Of Distraction: Culture Over Capital In Poll-Bound Bengal?

Related to the lack of formal employment is the democratised nature of corruption along with a form of general acceptance. The “Syndicate Raj”, an organised system of extortion rackets, now works as a quick and dirty solution to unemployment. It has moved from construction into the very heart of the public sphere. In today’s Bengal, one is likely to encounter a group of villagers demanding money in the name of a certain festival, ranging from Saraswati Puja to Shitala Puja. The idea that one can stop a car in the middle of a road and ask for some money (chanda) is symptomatic of this model of economy. Syndicates, connected to political power, demand a “cut” on every transaction, forcing businesses and families to buy raw materials from specific vendors at inflated rates. They pay similar ‘cut money’ to the opposition parties where they are powerful to keep the mechanism running. This fluidity is indicative of a system rather than a party’s identity. This inclusive, illegal transaction-based public sphere has compromised vital institutions. This is in continuation of the acceptance of corruption by the people who choose to pay bribes to speed up service delivery. The School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam saw over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching appointments annulled by the courts due to systemic “cash-for-jobs” fraud. This effectively turned the idea of education for excellence into a market where merit was traded for the depth of pockets. Even the healthcare sector has been tainted by a “health syndicate”. Recent revelations following the 2024 Kolkata rape and murder incident at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have uncovered illegal business dealings. One needs to see the growth of this form of shadow economy and its reflections in the state’s 2026-27 budget. It reveals a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reaching Rs 21.48 lakh crore, a nearly five-fold increase since 2010. However, this growth is shadowed by a heavy reliance on market borrowings, projected at roughly Rs 80,445 crore for the current fiscal year, to cover the revenue-expenditure gap. The primary challenge remains balancing the Rs 1.8 lakh crore spent on social welfare (nearly 45 per cent of the budget) with the need for higher capital expenditure to build long-term productive assets.