In West Bengal, Graffiti Walls Tell Us Key Issues Dominating This Election

If you walk through the alleyways and neighbourhood streets in different parts of Bengal today, graffiti on walls would tell you three different stories. First, that of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is facing serious constraints with recruitment scams that has resulted in the invalidation of the fraudulent appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff by the state’s School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and state-aided schools. Mafia raj in Sandeshkhali, which involves issues ranging from landgrab to molestation or alleged rape by TMC goons patronised by party ministers. Second, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which harps on these two issues and projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a corruption free and honest gentleman―a contrast to the TMC’s whole cabinet. Third, the Left-Congress, which addresses everyday issues ranging from the TMC’s corruption to price rise under the Modi government. Meanwhile, they also project the notion of “setting” between the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee with the BJP so that they are not arrested, while others including Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren are behind bars.