Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Indian Youth Congress Protests Over Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

Members of the Congress' youth and students’ wings on Saturday held protests in New Delhi over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remark against their party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Indian Youth Congress Protests Over Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Remark Against Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 6:36 pm

Members of the Congress' youth and students’ wings on Saturday held protests in New Delhi over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asking Rahul Gandhi whether the BJP ever told him to prove he was Rajiv Gandhi's son.

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Sarma on Friday attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

He asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi".

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists led by the outfit's president Srinivas B V staged a protest near Assam Bhawan while the National Students' Union of India demonstrated outside its national office.

"Chief Minister of Assam.  Sarma has lost his mental balance and his statement is an example of his pettiness and poor thinking," Srinivas said during the protest.

NSUI workers were seen rubbing black ink on the effigy of Sarma and raising slogans against him. They demanded that Sarma resign from his post immediately and issue an apology.

Condemning Sarma, NSUI National Secretary Nitish Gaur said, "The chief minister has made very deplorable remarks. It is an insult to the (former) prime minister of India Rajiv Gandhi and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.”

"It does not suit a person sitting at such a high position to make such comment. He must make a public apology for such remarks. He should resign from his position immediately," Gaur said.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress party.

The Congress in Assam on Friday accused Sarma of tarnishing the state's image with his controversial statement.
 

Tags

National Congress Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Rahul Gandhi Assam Himanta Biswas Sarma PM Rajiv Gandhi COVID-19 Vaccine India Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Demise: Congress Pays Tributes

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Demise: Congress Pays Tributes

Mamata Banerjee Forms Committee To Stem Discord Within Trinamool Congress

Bengal: Polling For 4 Municipal Corporations' Elections 'Peaceful', Over 60 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM

Decision On COVID-19 Vaccination For 5-15 Age Group To Be Taken As Per Experts' Recommendation: Mandaviya

President Recalls B R Ambedkar's Contribution To Education, Says Nov 7 Should Be Observed As Students Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South